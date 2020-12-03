DONATE
Iran not to re-negotiate JCPOA: Zarif

by 6 hours ago1 comment
lwx_javad_zarif_020419_20

Addressing the “Mediterranean Dialogue” on Thursday, Zarif ruled out the possibility of re-negotiating over the JCPOA. He said Washington withdrew from the deal not from the United Nations so the US has to oblige to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Trump administration violated the UNSCR 2231 and now the US is in no position to set new conditions in the issue, he added.

The remarks come as newly-elect US President has voiced readiness for returning to the nuclear deal, and meanwhile, has said it will pursue to negotiate Iran’s missile program in a new deal.

All JCPOA parties eliminated the topic of missile program from 2015 talks, not to give a privilege to Iran, but as they were not ready to put an end to their own hostile behavior in the region, said the Iranian minister, adding that Western countries have sold more arms to Persian Gulf countries in the past year than any other region in the world.

The West has supported the war against Yemen, the annexation of Palestinian territories, and Israeli state terrorism, he stressed. As long as the West does not stop its “malign behavior” in the region, such as not condemning the assassination of an Iranian scientist, it should “shut up”, Zarif added.

The Iranian minister said the government will have no choice but to implement the recent law adopted by the Parliament unless the US and European countries return to their commitments under the deal. Iran is ready to return to the agreement as soon as the US and E3 do so, he stressed.

The easy solution is for the E3 and US to return Iran’s economic ties with the rest of the world to normal, stop setting conditions for Tehran, and come back to their commitments under the JCPOA, then Iran will also fulfill its commitments, he said.

It was the US that pulled out of the deal so it should show bona fides, he said, adding that Washington is responsible for all the damages inflicted on Iran during the past three years.

Washington, he said, is blocking Iran’s access to its resources for buying the COVID-19 vaccine and this is nothing but a crime against humanity happening in the final days of the Trump administration.

Later in a tweet, Zarif pointed to part of his speech:

The full video of his talk is accessible here.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Those who believe the US is in any position to make demands after the last 4 years re: Iranians are the public enemies of the Iranian people and they must be hunted down and brought to justice like war criminals

    Reply

