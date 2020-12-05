DONATE
News,

Saudis Demand To Be Consulted Before Biden Reenters Iran Nucleal Deal

by 8 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-12-05 at 8.28.06 PM

After President-Elect Joe Biden told The New York Times this past week that should Iran return to compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal (particularly caps placed on enrichment) he’ll return the US to participation in the Obama-era agreement, the Saudis have registered their alarm.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat said Saturday that Washington must consult the kingdom and Gulf state allies before moving forward with reentry to the JCPOA. The Sunni kingdom sees Shia Iran as its number one threat and enemy in the region.

Iranian Singles

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told AFP, “Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on vis a vis the negotiations with Iran.”

“The only way towards reaching an agreement that is sustainable is through such consultation,” he emphasized while speaking to reporters at a security conference in Bahrain.

“I think we’ve seen as a result of the after-effects of the JCPOA that not involving the regional countries results in a build-up of mistrust and neglect of the issues of real concern and of real effect on regional security.”

While Riyadh said it is “ready” and waiting to engage the incoming Biden administration on the issue, there’s not yet been any contacts regarding the nuclear deal.

“We are confident that both an incoming Biden administration, but also our other partners, including the Europeans, have fully signed on to the need to have all the regional parties involved in a resolution,” the Saudi FM added.

The most significant and direct military action of late involving the Iranians and Saudi remains the September 14, 2019 attack on the Aramco Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, which the US and Saudis blamed on Tehran ultimately ordering. However, who precisely was behind it remains somewhat shrouded in mystery.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,3941,828

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sandrawatfa avatarSandra Watfa@sandrawatfa·
4 Dec 1334868917194543104

"In fact, the U.S.-Israeli relationship has grown so very close over the years that it is almost impossible to distinguish whose policy, Israel's or ours, is being pursued in the Middle East, and this is a reality that puts the United States in grave danger."
Bill Christison 2004

Reply on Twitter 1334868917194543104Retweet on Twitter 13348689171945431048Like on Twitter 133486891719454310416Twitter 1334868917194543104
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
RoKhanna avatarRo Khanna@RoKhanna·
12h 1335380184552402944

Yemen needs our help, absolutely—but not our weapons. We need to continue sending USAID assistance while pulling out of a war that we should have never entered in the first place.

Reply on Twitter 1335380184552402944Retweet on Twitter 133538018455240294476Like on Twitter 1335380184552402944535Twitter 1335380184552402944
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>