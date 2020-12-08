DONATE
News,

Zarif advises regional states to exclude West in regional talks

by 8 hours ago1 comment
lwx_javad_zarif_020419_20

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has advised the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region to exclude the West in regional talks, saying the U.S. and European powers are the causes of problems in West Asia.

“Dear neighbors, why ask US/E3 for inclusion in talks with Iran when: a) There won’t be ANY talks about OUR region with them as they’re the problem themselves. b) We can speak directly about our region without outside meddling,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Iranian Singles

He added that “Hormuz Peace Endeavor (#HOPE) is still on the table.”

Zarif also posted a similar tweet in Arabic earlier in the day.

“We are always ready for talks with our neighbors. The proposals, such as the 1986 regional security, the 2016 regional dialogue forum and the 2019 Hormuz Peace Initiative, show this,” the chief diplomat remarked.

The remarks came days after Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the Persian Gulf countries must be “consulted” before the United States restores the Iran nuclear deal under the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

“Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on vis-à-vis the negotiations with Iran,” he told AFP on the sidelines of a security conference in Bahrain’s Manama on Saturday.

The Saudi foreign minister also said such consultation would be the only path towards a “sustainable” agreement.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    1. E3 and US are the ones who breached the JCPOA without justification while Iran remained compliant, illustrating their bad faith intent;

    2. E3 and US just days ago voted to either abstain or deny the world inspections of Israel’s criminal arsenal as voted upon at the UNGA; and,

    3. We can absorb the above two factors as data for the E3 + US’ overall intent.

    They don’t seem to be worried about “nuclear non-proliferation” at all. They seem to be engaged simply in siege warfare on Iran to weaken Iran for an eventual cataclysm.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,4121,830

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    YousefMunayyer avatar(((YousefMunayyer)))@YousefMunayyer·
    7 Dec 1335962087298912257

    One thing people don't understand about the Iran Deal debate is how much of Israel's position is not really about Iran itself but about keeping the issue front and center so that its Apartheid policies toward Palestinians are out of the international focus.

    Reply on Twitter 1335962087298912257Retweet on Twitter 133596208729891225750Like on Twitter 1335962087298912257219Twitter 1335962087298912257
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    SamTorabi72 avatarSam Torabi@SamTorabi72·
    7h 1336369238441926657

    #Iran is the future of the region

    Former head of MI6 confirms what some of us have been saying for years

    Notice how he said they have to "exploit any openess in Iran to our advantage" inorder to bring Iran onto the side of the west in the next 20 years https://twitter.com/kavoshmedia/status/1336273484771680257

    Twitter feed video.#Iran is the future of the region Former head of MI6 confirms what some of us have been saying for years Notice how he said they have to "exploit any openess in Iran to our advantage" inorder to bring Iran onto the side of the west in the next 20 years https://t.co/q7yN15Pioc
    کاوش مدیا | Kavoshmedia@kavoshmedia

    رئیس سابق سازمان اطلاعات خارجی بریتانیا (MI6) :

    ایرانی‌ها در پاسخ های نامتقارن بسیار ماهرند/پاسخ آنها کار را برای طرف مقابل مشکل می‌کند...!

    گر چه عربستان دوست خوب ماست اما متاسفانه آینده ای ندارند/ایران قدرت آینده منطقه است...!

    Reply on Twitter 1336369238441926657Retweet on Twitter 133636923844192665727Like on Twitter 133636923844192665766Twitter 1336369238441926657
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
    22h 1336144274216415233

    Biden's defense secretary pick Lloyd Austin has been on the board of directors of arms company Raytheon since 2016.

    Trump's defense secretary until last month, Mark Esper, was a VP of Raytheon.

    This is the true face of capitalism: The people making the wars profit from them too

    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: Biden's defense secretary pick Lloyd
    Reply on Twitter 1336144274216415233Retweet on Twitter 1336144274216415233184Like on Twitter 1336144274216415233408Twitter 1336144274216415233
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >