Iranian girl weightlifters to partake in world competitions for first time: Official

Maryam Manzi said that the Iranian girl weightlifting team will participate in 2021 IWF Junior World Championships (Jeddah, 5-18 March 2020).

Iranian girls’ weightlifting team will be in camps alongside the teenagers and adults. The adults team will participate in Asian completions to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Manzi said, adding that the Asian competitions are heard to be held in April, 2021.

She noted that the camps of the weightlifting team have been held in quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus epidemic and the athletes are really good conditions.