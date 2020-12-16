DONATE
News,

Iranian girl weightlifters to partake in world competitions for first time: Official

by 7 hours agono comment
3628634

An official in Weightlifting Federation of Iran said on Monday that Iranian girl weightlifters will participate in the world competitions to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Maryam Manzi said that the Iranian girl weightlifting team will participate in 2021 IWF Junior World Championships (Jeddah, 5-18 March 2020).

Iranian Singles

Iranian girls’ weightlifting team will be in camps alongside the teenagers and adults. The adults team will participate in Asian completions to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Manzi said, adding that the Asian competitions are heard to be held in April, 2021.

She noted that the camps of the weightlifting team have been held in quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus epidemic and the athletes are really good conditions.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,4431,831

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
PaulKawika avatarPaul Kawika Martin (he/him/his) #GlobalCeaseFire@PaulKawika·
15 Dec 1338952897145565186

Call now to save the Iran agreement (JCPOA)!

(202) 224-3121

Ask your Rep. to sign the House letter that supports the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to return to the accord and support diplomacy.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Call now to save the
Reply on Twitter 1338952897145565186Retweet on Twitter 133895289714556518614Like on Twitter 133895289714556518641Twitter 1338952897145565186
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
dylanotes avatarDylan Williams@dylanotes·
14 Dec 1338482830943395841

Bipartisan group of more than 50 top national security leaders and statespeople, including five former US Ambassadors to Israel, issued a statement urging the incoming Biden Administration to swiftly rejoin the Iran deal without new conditions

Statement: http://bit.ly/2KhhXLs

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Bipartisan group of more thanTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Bipartisan group of more thanTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Bipartisan group of more thanTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Bipartisan group of more than
Reply on Twitter 1338482830943395841Retweet on Twitter 1338482830943395841117Like on Twitter 1338482830943395841338Twitter 1338482830943395841
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
14 Dec 1338451119236935682

All Iranians—regardless of ethnicity, dialect or creed—standing united have together repelled over 444 wars imposed on them throughout our proud, millennia-long history.

Is it any wonder, then, that Iran is the oldest continuous country in human civilization.

#StandingTall

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: All Iranians—regardless of ethnicity, dialect
Reply on Twitter 1338451119236935682Retweet on Twitter 1338451119236935682516Like on Twitter 13384511192369356822819Twitter 1338451119236935682
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
st_aubrun avatarSt. Aubrun@st_aubrun·
13 Dec 1338070843826593794

As the #AbrahamAccords flounder desperately, pathetically — one recalls these prescient words of Sen. @JohnKerry...

#Bhutan #WesternSahara https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1337136758748798976

Twitter feed video.As the #AbrahamAccords flounder desperately, pathetically — one recalls these prescient words of Sen. @JohnKerry... #Bhutan #WesternSahara https://t.co/659x3kJLMS
Hillel Neuer@HillelNeuer

🇦🇪🇮🇱 Peace between United Arab Emirates & Israel.
🇲🇦🇮🇱 Peace between Morocco & Israel.
🇧🇭🇮🇱 Peace between Bahrain & Israel.
🇸🇩🇮🇱 Peace between Sudan & Israel.
⬇️⬇️ Quotes that didn't age well.

Reply on Twitter 1338070843826593794Retweet on Twitter 13380708438265937941Like on Twitter 13380708438265937946Twitter 1338070843826593794
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanielRadJ avatarDaniel Rád@DanielRadJ·
13 Dec 1338231679937343492

"I sacrifice my life to you, dearest Azerbaijan."

Tehran Municipality projected this "unifying message" on the iconic Azadi Tower tonight following Turkish President Erdogan's remarks in Baku recently about north-western ethnic Azeri areas following the liberation of Karabakh.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: "I sacrifice my life to
Reply on Twitter 1338231679937343492Retweet on Twitter 133823167993734349243Like on Twitter 1338231679937343492194Twitter 1338231679937343492
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sayyedkhandan avatar☕️ (sb)@sayyedkhandan·
12 Dec 1337790495678996480

Large crowds of Iranian Azeris have gathered in a protest held outside Turkey’s consulate in Tabriz, Eastern Azerbaijan province.

There’s reports of similar protests held across Iran’s Turk-speaking regions in response to Turkish President Erdogan’s intrusive remarks.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Large crowds of Iranian Azeris
Reply on Twitter 1337790495678996480Retweet on Twitter 133779049567899648018Like on Twitter 133779049567899648058Twitter 1337790495678996480
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>