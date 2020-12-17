DONATE
60,000 nurses infected with coronavirus in Iran

Hospitals in Iran reach full capacity after sudden hike in cases

Iran said on Thursday that around 60,000 nurses have contracted the coronavirus across the country, including 100 of them losing their lives, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Iranian ISNA news agency, head of the Nurses Association Mohammad Mirzabeigi said that out of 145,000 nurses across the country, around 60,000 of them have so far contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Currently, there are 6,000 nurses in quarantine centers, while the number of deaths [among the nurses] has reached 100.” Mirzabeigi added.

Since the first case was reported on Feb. 19, the number of coronavirus infections in Iran has reached 1,138,550 with 53,093 fatalities.

>