DONATE
News,

Iran Signs Contracts to Export Arms: Defense Minister

by 16 hours agono comment
iran missile

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami unveiled plans for the export of homegrown weapons under new contracts with a number of foreign countries.

In comments on Wednesday, the Iranian defense minister said contracts have been signed with a number of countries to export arms.

Iranian Singles

He noted that negotiations are underway for the purchase of arms from various countries as well.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s arms cooperation with some countries has been pursued very well in the period that the Americans made attempts and imposed arms sanctions on us, and after the termination of embargo,” Brigadier General Hatami said.

He was referring to the termination of the UN arms restrictions on Iran in October, five years after adoption day of the JCPOA in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2231.

In comments after the termination of the UN arms embargo, Hatami said the sales of Iranian weapons would outstrip the imports.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,4541,832

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
khorasan_ avatarمشهدی@khorasan_·
21h 1339626894585556993

They translated "Juhoud", the completely neutral Farsi term for Jews, into "kikes"

Can't make this shit up.😂 https://twitter.com/emilykschrader/status/1338792526766075906

Twitter feed video.They translated "Juhoud", the completely neutral Farsi term for Jews, into "kikes" Can't make this shit up.😂 https://t.co/mV46JLVNG3
Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר@emilykschrader

#Iran FM Zarif: Biden’s U.S. Will Be Obligated to Rejoin JCPOA

We Want to Resolve the Problem of Israel by Referendum, Not by Throwing the “Kikes” into the Sea

Reply on Twitter 1339626894585556993Retweet on Twitter 133962689458555699312Like on Twitter 133962689458555699362Twitter 1339626894585556993
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ejmalrai avatarElijah J. Magnier@ejmalrai·
23h 1339591800105791492

#Hezbollah published a photo of #Israel PM @netanyahu in his office warning him: "Netanyahu, Don't test our capabilities", via @ma000111

Tension dominates the ME in the remaining last month for @realDonaldTrump in office.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #Hezbollah published a photo of
Reply on Twitter 1339591800105791492Retweet on Twitter 1339591800105791492140Like on Twitter 1339591800105791492445Twitter 1339591800105791492
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>