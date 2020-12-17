Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
BRILLIANT thread from a veteran. Granted, no two people are alike, nor are their motivations, thoughts and feelings. But please read this. It will bring you one step closer to seeing how OUR whole system affects every single one of us in profound ways. https://twitter.com/NeverVoteEvil/status/1339607352631320579
Why did I enlist?
1. Money - the pay was higher than the retail work I was in.
2. School - training and money for college
But I came out brainwashed that going to war 7000 miles away was protecting US freedoms. That everything I was doing was noble somehow.
#Iranian American #female " Jasmin Moghbeli...was among 18 #astronauts selected Wednesday by #NASA to form its Artemis Team, w a goal of putting a man and the first woman ever on the moon for the first time in nearly 48 years." #science #STEM #space
Long Islander in hunt to be first woman on the moon
From Long Island to the moon? Baldwin native Jasmin Moghbeli, 37, a former major in the U.S. Marine Corps, was among 18 astronauts selected Wednesday ...
www.newsday.com
They translated "Juhoud", the completely neutral Farsi term for Jews, into "kikes"
Can't make this shit up.😂 https://twitter.com/emilykschrader/status/1338792526766075906
#Iran FM Zarif: Biden’s U.S. Will Be Obligated to Rejoin JCPOA
We Want to Resolve the Problem of Israel by Referendum, Not by Throwing the “Kikes” into the Sea
Baker's denunciation is both legally and morally correct and hopefully will encourage Biden to renounce Trump's travesty. It will be a test of his willingness to defy the right-wing Israel lobby, which eagerly sacrifices self-determination principles for sake of a Greater Israel. https://twitter.com/Rob_Malley/status/1339736507343659010
James Baker on US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over W. Sahara: « There’s also the risk of sending a message to rest of the world that the non-acquisition of territory by force & right of self-determination are pick-and-choose principles for the US» https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/17/james-baker-trump-morocco-western-sahara-abraham-accords/
#Hezbollah published a photo of #Israel PM @netanyahu in his office warning him: "Netanyahu, Don't test our capabilities", via @ma000111
Tension dominates the ME in the remaining last month for @realDonaldTrump in office.
the British talking about Iranians in secret memos in the build up to the 1953 coup is truly something else
Twitter suspended the account of the Syria Solidarity Movement for trying to raise money for humanitarian aid for war displaced Syrians.
