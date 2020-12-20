Iranian American Chef Discusses Role Of Food In Yalda Day Celebrations

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇
My mom is really proud of her Shab e #Yalda setup and I think she did a great job too 🥰
Happy #YaldaNight to all fellow Iranians. Wish you and yours the best in these dark days
#Iran suspends #UK flights for two weeks after a new variant of #CoronaVirus emerged in the country, per Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad.
My students on Zoom: Professor Neda, your daughter seems to celebrate all the holidays?
The mini: do you have any shab-e yalda شب یلدا printables for me, mommy? 🍉🍇✨ #happyYalda https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yaldā_Night
Baghdad, the biggest rocket attack in the last year to Green zone
#Iran - #Venezuela at Megasis supermarket.
New Iranian stamp dedicated to Fakhrizadeh. Note the bullet hole
