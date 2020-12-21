DONATE
News,

Iran, Pakistan open new border gateway to ease trade

by 16 hours ago1 comment
thumbs_b_c_755bd65ef11e0ed7514d6fd559c0d271

Iran and Pakistan on Saturday opened a new border crossing point, in a move likely to bolster business and trade between the two neighboring countries.

The Rimdan-Gabd border gateway was officially thrown open in the presence of officials from the two countries, becoming the second border crossing between the two states.

Iranian Singles

Located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province, about 130 km from the strategic Chabahar port, Rimdan crossing point is suitably located for import and export of goods between the two sides.

The issue had figured prominently during Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Islamabad in November, when the two sides agreed to open the border crossing to facilitate trade.

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the new border crossing point will “increase economic and trade exchanges” between the two countries.

He said the construction of the gateway and the recent inauguration of a railroad project between Iran and Afghanistan show that Iran gives a “special priority to interaction and cooperation with neighbors”.

Iran’s envoy to Pakistan Sayed Mohammad Ali Hosseini hailed the crossing opening as a “historic day” for the two countries.

Iran and Pakistan, which share 959 km border, have in recent years held interactions at various levels to increase border crossings for facilitating trade and movement of people.

During his visit to Pakistan last month, Zarif had also proposed the idea of opening Pishin-Mand border crossing and called for increase in entry and exit points on the joint border.

So far, Mirjavah-Taftan is the only official border crossing point for trade and public movement between the two sides. Mirjavah is a city in Sistan-Balochsitan province in Iran.

The new border gateway is expected to lessen the burden on Mirjavah-Taftan crossing point.

The growing proximity between Iran and Pakistan comes at a time when tensions between Islamabad and Tehran’s regional rival Riyadh have increased.

Pakistan has reportedly returned $1 billion as a second installment of $3 billion loan to Saudi Arabia after China agreed to provide Islamabad with a $1 billion financial line.

The relations between the two traditional allies have strained recently after Pakistan threatened to part ways with the Riyadh-led Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over silence on atrocities in India-controlled Kashmir.

Tehran, observers believe, seeks to capitalize on the “strained” Islamabad-Riyadh ties.

Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Agency is an international news agency headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. The agency is state-run.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Excellent news. Pakistan is making some good moves lately under Khan! The abandonment of the Saudi rats for China was tactically superb.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,4751,830

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    shaunking avatarShaun King@shaunking·
    5h 1341238959519744001

    Why does the United States government just give $500 million to Israel when it is literally one of the richest countries in the world and we have people who can barely get by right now?

    It’s not justifiable.

    Reply on Twitter 1341238959519744001Retweet on Twitter 1341238959519744001669Like on Twitter 13412389595197440013985Twitter 1341238959519744001
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    CovertShores avatarH I Sutton@CovertShores·
    11h 1341144870459748357

    New update on #Iran Navy's massive Forward Base Ship, I.R.I.N.S. Makran. She is already on sea trials, see #OSINT http://www.hisutton.com/Irans-Navy-New-Ship-Makran-On-Sea-Trials.html

    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: New update on #Iran Navy's
    Reply on Twitter 1341144870459748357Retweet on Twitter 134114487045974835746Like on Twitter 1341144870459748357157Twitter 1341144870459748357
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    jjz1600 avatarJames J. Zogby@jjz1600·
    12h 1341138933309190145

    This is an insult to every American. How on earth can Congress justify this outrage? No money for cities and states, reduced unemployment checks, 1/2 of the original proposed stimulus checks for working families in need - & $500,000,000 for Israeli defense industries. Disgraceful https://twitter.com/walkerbragman/status/1341121311578476544

    This is an insult to every American. How on earth can Congress justify this outrage? No money for cities and states, reduced unemployment checks, 1/2 of the original proposed stimulus checks for working families in need - &amp; $500,000,000 for Israeli defense industries. Disgraceful https://t.co/CQPQhuuTaP
    This is an insult to every American. How on earth can Congress justify this outrage? No money for cities and states, reduced unemployment checks, 1/2 of the original proposed stimulus checks for working families in need - &amp; $500,000,000 for Israeli defense industries. Disgraceful https://t.co/CQPQhuuTaP
    Walker Bragman@WalkerBragman

    The new COVID relief bill contains $500,000,000 for Israel.

    Reply on Twitter 1341138933309190145Retweet on Twitter 1341138933309190145531Like on Twitter 13411389333091901451226Twitter 1341138933309190145
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >