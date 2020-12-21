DONATE
US Nuclear Submarine Enters Strait Of Hormuz; Navy Issues Rare Public Disclosure Of Location

by 13 hours ago
georgiasub2

In an extremely rare announcement, the US Navy has publicly declared the location of one of its nuclear submarines, apparently as a “message” and warning to Tehran.

The nuclear submarine USS Georgia is now transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the vital narrow waterway where Iran’s IRGC frequently patrols, reportedly armed with up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A US Navy statement posted to Twitter on Monday said the nuclear sub’s presence “demonstrates the fleet’s ability to operate wherever international law allows” and included the words “force to be reckoned with” as a hashtag.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Iran has the world’s fastest supercavitating torpedos. They just moved the submarine, overtly announced, into a shallow PG channel, where they’ll have to tread the sea floor for only the deepest portions.

    Not only isn’t this a threat, it’s a reckless act of White Supremacist nonsense by the criminal administration that even Americans rejected and want to throw into the trash.

