Iranian kid wins award in World Food Day 2020 Poster Contest

Iranian kid Atrin Afshari Tavana ranked first in 5-8 age range category of World Food Day 2020 Poster Contest.

“Congratulations to Artin Afshari Tavana, who won first place (age group 5-8) in the @FAO #WorldFoodDay2020 poster contest,” FAO office in Iran wrote in its Twitter account.

“This 7-year-old Iranian boy also won a prize in last year’s contest!” it added.

Every year, on the occasion of World Food Day, FAO holds cultural and artistic events and international competitions on the importance of food security, addressing poverty and malnutrition and invites creative children and adults around the world in the field of painting and in different age groups.

