Iranian students win 44 medals at scientific events

Iranian students won 44 medals in the Indonesia International Applied Science Olympiad and the South Korea science and engineering competition.

Scientific secretary of Avicenna National Festival, Mehdi Rashidi, said that the international Olympiad was held virtually on December 18-23, with various countries in attendance.

The Iranian team of students won 9 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals at the festival, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Due to the global outbreak, the South Korean science and engineering competition was also held online on December 12-14, with the participation of different countries.

In this competition, Iranian students grabbed 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Rashidi noted that the students presented their projects in different fields of chemistry, medical, biology, environment, technical, engineering, human sciences, and physics.

More success at international competitions

Most recently, Iranian students won colorful medals at the 2020 South African science and invention festival, which was held virtually on November 28-December 5.

Other Iranian students also grabbed 8 colorful medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), according to the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents.

Also, the students grabbed four medals at the 31st International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2020) which took place in Nagasaki, Japan on July 3-11.

The team of Iranian students won six colorful medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2020), putting the country in 18th place. Held on September 21-22, IMO 2020 was hosted by Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The country’s team also snatched 4 medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020) held in Turkey on July 6 to 15.

Moreover, Iran finished fourth winning three gold medals and a silver medal at the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2020) which was held in Singapore from September 13 to 19.

The students also won gold and silver medals at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition (IPITEx 2020) which was held on February 2-6 in Bangkok, Thailand.

