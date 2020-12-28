DONATE
Iran’s Envoy to Egypt Claims US and Israel Seek to Sow Division in Arab World

His statement comes in light of an Egyptian diplomat claiming in an interview that Iran and Israel are the greatest enemies to the Arab world. The comment also follows a series of normalisations of ties between Arab countries and Israel under US mediation.

The head of Iran’s Interests Section in Egypt, Nasser Kan’ani, cautioned Arab states from falling into a policy trap purportedly promoted by the US and Israel and seeking to sow division between Arab states and Iran.

Kan’ani noted that Iran and the Arab world have a long history of social and cultural exchange, and stressed that Tehran has been actively supporting regional cooperation with its neighbours.

“The interests of Iran and the Arab world would not be fulfilled with such confrontation”, the Iranian diplomat pointed out.

The Iranian diplomatic official claimed that Tel Aviv, which he accused of being responsible for dividing Arabs and Iranians, was founded on the grounds of “hostility” towards the Arab world and called on other states not to regard Israel as a friend.

Nasser Kan’ani’s statements come in the wake of claims by Egyptian diplomat Mostafa el Feki in a recent interview that Iran and Israel are the main enemies of the Arab world.

Four Arab states recently announced the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel – Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. They join Egypt and Jordan in this capacity, which have long-established ties with Tel Aviv.

Do you see anything wrong here? Is this rational ... or even sane? When talking about cutting funding education or healthcare, why doesn't any of "our representatives" bring up this $727 billion? $40 billion higher than military spending of the next seven countries combined!

150 House Democrats Support Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Support for JCPOA in the House is a good sign for the deal's future
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/12/27/150-house-democrats-support-return-to-iran-nuclear-deal/

Rescue operation is over, and the final death toll increased to 12:
All of them lost their lives in one single day in Kolakchal, Darabad, and Ahar heights in northern Tehran.
One of the most tragic days for mountain climbing in Iran's history

The Voices from Home _ Us Edition is back with Nader, an Iranian-Jamaican who was born and raised in Los Angeles with his mom and grandparents. We know you’ll love to hear more about his experience with the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

Fmr CIA director John Brennan condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist #Fakhrizadeh as “state-sponsored terrorism.”

Notably, @nytimes staff writer @ronenbergman applauded the killing.

How can someone w such a bias byline the Times’ “journalistic” articles on this topic?

This essay reviews the evidence that #Israel always intended to annex the West Bank, and that it claimed the absolute right to do so without regard for the rights of those who were there before Israel. Zionism was and is an ideology of oppression.

Annexation was always on Israel's agenda

Benjamin Netanyahu is following a decades-old blueprint.

