Nuclear Programs, Negotiations, and Naivety

Episode Description: This week, Reza breaks down why advocates of abandoning the Iran nuclear deal now own the consequences, how America can help shape a peace deal in Afghanistan while still withdrawing its troops, and why Trump’s effort to push China out of regional integration in Asia won’t work.

Siamak Naficy, Senior Lecturer at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Department of Analysis, chats with Reza about why some people accept endless war but not endless diplomacy, whether Trump is an aberration from or culmination of our endless wars, how the American soldiers that he teaches view our endless wars, and much more. The views expressed are Siamak’s and do not reflect those of the Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

