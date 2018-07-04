Home
Politics
,
Trump Expects Iran To Call Him And Ask For A New Deal
by
Jason Ditz
18 hours ago
no comment
Politics
,
Trump Threatens Iran With “Escalation;” Could it Spin Out Of Control?
by
Juan Cole
18 hours ago
Both Trump and his hyperactive but ineffectual secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, ratcheted up their rhetoric on Iran on Thursday. In fact, Pompeo has been...
Politics
,
Bolton, MEK And Trump Iran Strategy
by
Gary Leupp
2 days ago
There are growing indications that the Trump administration plans to use the Mojahedin-e Khalq (People’s Mojahedin of Iran, or MEK) as a key element in...
Uncategorized
,
European Powers Prepare To Scrap Dollar In Iran Trade As Disgust With “America First” Policies Mount
by
Elliott Gabriel
3 days ago
As Western capitals brace themselves for Wednesday’s two-day NATO summit, Iranians and Europeans alike are hoping EU leaders can finally put their money where their...
Politics
,
Iran’s Destabilization Is Not In U.S. Interest
by
Shahed Ghoreishi
3 days ago
“I will never apologize for the United States—I don’t care what the facts are.” No, this is not President Trump. It’s August 2, 1988, and...
Politics
,
Iran Demonstrations And Possible Consequences
by
Selim Celal
3 days ago
Seven months after the largest protests in Iran’s history, Iranians have hit the streets once again. They are fed up with the country’s poor financial...
Business
,
Despite Hostile Actions, US Exports To Iran Are Up 60% In 2018
by
Randi Nord
3 days ago
What sanctions? Despite Donald Trump’s dangerous rhetoric against the Islamic Republic and scrapping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US exports to Iran are...
Politics
,
President Trump: An Israeli Manchurian Candidate?
by
Gulam Asgar Mitha
4 days ago
Trump’s gaffes are piling up, all within 18 months of his presidency. The tweets are coming at breakneck speeds causing mass confusion. Trump scrapped the...
Politics
,
How Serious Is Iran About Closing The Strait Of Hormuz?
by
Mahan Abedin
4 days ago
As Iran and the United States move toward a confrontation that is looking increasingly inevitable, Iranian political and military leaders have once again raised the prospect of closing the...
Life
,
Politics
,
Iran’s Basij: The Reason Why Land Or Civil War Inside Iran Is Impossible
by
Ramin Mazaheri
4 days ago
Allow me to give a summary of my conversations with well-meaning Westerners since at least 9/11. Everyone: “Ramin, I’m so worried about Iran! I expect US...
Business
,
Trump Trade War: China Refiner Dumps US Crude, Seeks Iranian Oil
by
Juan Cole
4 days ago
Irina Slav at Oilprice.com notes that China’s Dongming Petrochemical Group is dropping imports of US crude for its refineries and replacing them with oil from Iran,...
News
,
North Korea Demanded Israel Pay $1 Billion To Halt Nuclear Missile Sales To Iran
by
Middle East Monitor
4 days ago
An exposé by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has revealed that North Korea demanded Israel pay $1 billion in cash in return for halting its nuclear missile sales to...
Business
,
Politics
,
Trump’s Energy Offensive Against Iran: An Expert Analysis
by
Jim Lobe
4 days ago
The Trump administration has “gone nuclear” in reportedly demanding that all of Iran’s current oil consumers completely eliminate imports of Iranian imports by November 4....
Politics
,
Iran And Syria: Why Regime Change In One Means Regime Change In Both
by
Caitlin Johnstone
5 days ago
Probably the weirdest, dumbest, most annoying thing about writing on US foreign policy right now is the fact that regime change in Iran and regime...
Cartoons
,
Human Rights
,
Maedeh Hojabri Gets 20 Year Jail Sentence For Posting Dance Videos On Instagram
by
Amir Parstabar
5 days ago
News
,
Iran To Maintain Military Presence In Syria, To Counter Israel
by
Middle East Monitor
6 days ago
Iran will maintain its military presence in Syria after the defeat of Daesh, according to an Iranian official on Sunday. During a meeting with the...
Media
,
Politics
,
This Is What Iran War Propaganda Looks Like In The Age Of Social Media
by
Caitlin Johnstone
7 days ago
I’ve been noticing videos going viral the last few days, some with millions of views, about Muslim women bravely fighting to free themselves from oppression in the Middle...
News
,
Politics
,
Russia’s Lavrov: Trade With Iran Will Not Depend On US “Whim”
by
Middle East Monitor
1 week ago
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that other parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal had agreed to work out ways of trading with Iran independently of...
Politics
,
The Politics Behind The Sabotage Of The Iran Deal In Europe
by
Eldar Mamedov
1 week ago
As the EU scrambles to offer a viable package of economic incentives to convince Iran to stay in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)...
Politics
,
Is Putin Preparing To Throw Iran Under The Bus During Trump Summit?
by
Tyler Durden
1 week ago
A senior Kremlin official tells Bloomberg that Vladimir Putin is preparing to offer significant concessions to President Trump at their July 16 summit in Helsinki, Finland in...
Business
,
Politics
,
Trump’s Iran Gambit Won’t Pay Off
by
Soraya Sepahpour-Ulrich
1 week ago
It is as clear as day that President Trump is obsessed with regime change in Iran. What is not made clear is how much his...
Life
,
Sports
,
It’s Raining Iranian Men, Hallelujah
by
Shervin Malekzadeh
1 week ago
The World Cup ended for the Iranian national team last week but not before the rest of the world took note of its physical prowess...
News
,
Politics
,
Trump Sidelined As UN Security Council Plus Germany Meet Iran’s Rouhani In Vienna
by
Juan Cole
1 week ago
The five foreign ministers, minus US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of the countries signatory to the 2015 Iran deal on curbing its civilian nuclear...
History
,
Human Rights
,
When America Downed An Iranian Airliner And Celebrated It!
by
Hossein Nazari
1 week ago
Every year on the third day of July, a dozen Iranian children on board a ship throw gladiolas into the sea to commemorate the memory...
Politics
,
As Trump ‘Goes Nuclear’ Against Iran And China, What’s Next?
by
Alastair Crooke
1 week ago
At least it is clear; it’s explicit. The “We’re America, Bitch” formulation by an American official strips away the humbug of soft power. It’s not about ‘democracy’...
Business
,
Politics
,
Tehran’s Grand Bazaar: Once A Hotbed Of Revolution, Now A Conservative Power Base
by
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam
1 week ago
Too often, news about Iran is tainted by the politics of the day, particularly in the US. Recent protests by the bazaar merchants of Tehran...
