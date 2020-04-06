Rouhani Speaks to Macron: INSTEX a good step but “must not be limited to medical and food items.”

President Hassan Rouhani spoke with the President of France Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening and wished the French government and people success in combatting coronavirus, saying, “All countries and governments need to pay attention to the fact that they cannot pass these critical conditions without taking advantage of each other’s experiences”.

Macron: I hope with INSTEX in place, Europe’s transactions with Iran become easier

President referred to the fact that fighting the disease under sanctions is harder for Iran, adding, “Despite the fact that the US administration has violated international regulations by imposing illegal sanctions on Iran, it is violating World Health Organisation’s 2005 regulations in these conditions”.

He went on to describe the initial steps taken to establish INSTEX positive but insufficient, saying, “This route must not be limited to medical and food items, and we must be able to use it for meeting all our country’s needs”.

Welcoming the UN Secretary General’s initiative for declaring truce among countries during the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, Dr Rouhani expressed hope that the initiative would include the economic war against Iran, adding, “We expect that friendly countries put America under pressure for lifting these cruel, unilateral sanctions”.

If all sanctions are lifted, we are ready to return to our nuclear obligations, said the President, adding, “Lift of sanctions and living up to commitments by Europe is a must, and they have become more important in today’s conditions”.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the only way of ensuring security in the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz cooperation among regional countries, as stated in Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), he said, “Iran does not favour any tension in the region and has always worked towards creating peace and stability in the region, and will continue to do so”.

He went on to stress the importance of respecting and observing people’s sovereignty in regional countries, saying, “Based on this, we consider some of the United States’ latest actions in Iraq dangerous and to the detriment of the country and the region”.

During the same phone call, President Emmanuel Macron of France said, “The world is going through hard times and I hope that all countries throughout the world can pass these hard conditions with each other’s help”.

Mentioning France’s willingness to develop all-out relations and cooperation with Iran, he described the steps taken for beginning the INSTEX financial mechanism positive and expressed hope that with INSTEX in place, Europe’s transactions with Iran would become easier.

Referring to Iran’s important and constructive role in regional dynamics, Macron stressed the importance of increasing bilateral, regional and international relations between Iran and France towards developing regional peace, stability and security.