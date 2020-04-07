DONATE
News,

Zarif: Iran does not need Trump’s charity

by 4 hours agono comment
lwx_javad_zarif_020419_20

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message urged US to stop preventing Iran from selling oil, saying Iran does not need Trump’s charity.

“Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don’t need charity from @realDonaldTrump —who’s forced to buy ventilators from sources he’s sanctioned,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Iranian Singles

He added: “What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments.”

Earlier, Zarif in a message referred to his letter to the UN chief, saying he had urged the international community to disregard US’ inhuman sanctions imposed on Iran.

in his recent letter to UN cheif Zarif said: “While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population—unlike those of other countries affected—suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the Government of the United States since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018.”

“It is unconscionable that the Government of the United States has not only increased what it shamefully calls “maximum pressure” on our people—just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens—but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught,” the letter reads.

“While other nations debate how to control the spread of the virus—and while their economies suffer and fear takes hold among their populations—our people not only suffer from its effects without the full benefits of adequate medical equipment and supplies, but also the many other ways in which US economic terrorism had devastated many households prior to the inception of Covid-19, and only made worse since its arrival in Iran. This should be manifestly evident as economic and other effects are multiplying even in countries less afflicted with the virus.”

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,4521,747

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
amiralen87 avatarAmir Askari Yahyavi@amiralen87·
2h 1247612427845480449

The so-called "superior West". https://twitter.com/ajitxsingh/status/1247567934794260480

Twitter feed video.The so-called "superior West". https://t.co/XcGdmCdOSw
Ajit Singh@ajitxsingh

When your government and media blame China 24/7 for their own failures, this is the result:

Yesterday, an Asian woman in Brooklyn was the victim of an acid attack by a man waiting on her porch. She suffered severe 2nd degree burns across her face, body.

Reply on Twitter 1247612427845480449Retweet on Twitter 12476124278454804495Like on Twitter 124761242784548044911Twitter 1247612427845480449
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ejmalrai avatarElijah J. Magnier@ejmalrai·
8h 1247527403066286083

#Iraq:
The head of Iraqi Intelligence services Mustafa al-Kazemi will be the new agreed PM. He was selected by all Shia big coalition groups (at the exception of Haidar Abadi), including Moqtada al-Sadr, the main supporter of the pro-US PM candidate Adnan al-Zarfi.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #Iraq: The head of Iraqi Intelligence
Reply on Twitter 1247527403066286083Retweet on Twitter 124752740306628608390Like on Twitter 1247527403066286083115Twitter 1247527403066286083
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
3h 1247599309882683392

Confirmed. The food delivery guy did indeed give me the evil eye🧿 A tragic Iranian story 👇🏾

[The evil eye is a curse or legend believed to be cast by a malevolent glare, given to someone out of spite, malice or envy, bringing misfortune, suffering or just general bad luck]

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Confirmed. The food delivery guy
Reply on Twitter 1247599309882683392Retweet on Twitter 12475993098826833921Like on Twitter 124759930988268339210Twitter 1247599309882683392
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
6h 1247560285789065216

I repeat, if you accept $ from the US govt in support if your political work against the #Iran’ian govt then you are by *definition* a propagandist of the US govt.

If your work is meaningful, I recommend securing more legitimate sources of income so as to not undermine yourself.

Reply on Twitter 1247560285789065216Retweet on Twitter 124756028578906521621Like on Twitter 1247560285789065216100Twitter 1247560285789065216
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>