DONATE
Politics,

Covid-19 confronts American exceptionalism

by 5 hours ago1 comment
Virus Outbreak Aircraft Carrier

The greatness of the classical Greek tragedies lies in their humanising effect on the spectator or reader — “catharsis”, the purification or purgation of emotions, a metaphor first used by Aristotle in the Poetics to describe the effects of true tragedy on the mind.

One doesn’t know whether the US President Donald Trump ever got around to reading a Greek tragedy. Oedipus at Colonus, the drama by Sophocles written toward the very end of his life in 406 BC could be a good starter for its contemporary relevance. 

Iranian Singles

It tells the tortuous story of Oedipus, king of Thebes, who blinded himself and went into exile in despair over his skewed identity after discovering that he had unwittingly killed his own father, the former king Laios, and had married his own mother, Jocasta, the widow of Laios. 

There are no signs that the tragedy that has overtaken the United States has had any cathartic effect on the country’s political elites. This is certainly no “end of history” for American strategists. On the contrary, in an article in the Wall Street Journal last Friday, entitled “The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order”, Henry Kissinger harked back to America’s exceptionalism, saw Coronavirus as a threat to the world order and exhorted Trump to protect the system, no matter what it takes — even launching, if need be, a Marshall Plan to unify and rally allies to “safeguard the principles of the liberal world order.”

Kissinger clings to the battered remains of a failed system at home and refuses to let go the arc of instability from North Africa, through the Middle East and into Central Asia that is the outcome of American strategies under the rubric of “exceptionalism”. Certainly, no catharsis for Kissinger. 

The complete breakdown of America’s healthcare system should have triggered debates in the US about America’s spending priorities. But they didn’t.

Yet, a “third-world country type of scenario”, as someone put it, is playing out right in front of our eyes in America and Kissinger cannot be unaware of it. In an unguarded moment last week, even Trump admitted that he saw it: “I have seen things that I’ve never seen before. I mean I’ve seen them, but I’ve seen them on television and faraway lands, never in my country.”

The root cause of this tragedy is to be traced to American hegemony cloaked as ‘exceptionalism’, which was focused on imperial resource extraction on a massive scale and transfer of wealth from what used to be called the Third World to the Wall Street, despite decolonisation. Thus, American hegemony required a defence budget bigger than that of the next seven largest countries combined. 

The US’s military hegemony is on display in the 800 bases in over 70 nations, by far exceeding that of any empire in history. This globe-spanning military and security apparatus organised into regional commands harking back to the “proconsuls of the Roman empire and the governors-general of the British” — an apparatus built to perpetuate hegemony. 

On the other hand, this apparatus belongs to an entirely parallel universe to the one most Americans experience on a daily level. The complete breakdown of America’s healthcare system should have triggered debates in the US about America’s spending priorities. But they didn’t. Unfettered capitalism incapacitated America’s healthcare industry. With hospitals and pharmaceutical companies orientated toward profit, the healthcare industry is optimised for profit. Excess capacity erodes profits, so surge capacity does not exist.

However, as Kissinger’s article shows, none of this registers on the consciousness of the elites who refuse to make connections between America’s power and domestic politics. They are still in denial mode about COVID-19’s explosive confrontation with American exceptionalism —although the prognosis is that the unemployment rate in the US may reach 32 percent, as has been predicted, and millions of people will not only lose their jobs but their health insurance as well. 

Ironically, the Covid’s rampage of America is a picnic in comparison with the holocaust that US exceptionalism let loose in Mesopotamia. Independent studies by Americans show a catastrophic estimate of 2.4 million Iraqi deaths since the 2003 invasion. It is a many-fold tragedy if one cares to remember that each person killed represented someone’s loved one — mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sons, daughters.

Worse still, no sign of catharsis here too. Even in the middle of the pandemic back home, American exceptionalism continues to be at work in Iraq, hoping desperately to install a pliant regime in Baghdad which will not press the nation’s demand that US should withdraw its troops.

In the final scene of Sophocles’ epic drama, Oedipus appears on stage to explain his horrifying self-blinding with Jocasta’s pins. He explains in agony that he raked out his eyes because he could not look again upon the loved ones he defiled, especially his daughters Ismene and Antigone who he begat from his own mother. 

I am talking about societies drained of their essence, cultures trampled underfoot, institutions undermined, lands confiscated, religions smashed, magnificent artistic creations destroyed, extraordinary possibilities wiped out. - Aimé Césaire

The pity and terror aroused by Oedipus’ tragic fall brings about a catharsis. Will Covid-19 have a cathartic effect on the charioteers of US imperialism? It should. 

In his famous 1955 essay Discourse on Colonialism, French poet and Afro- Carribean politician Aimé Césaire wrote that the racist and xenophobic justifications for colonisation — motivated by capitalist desires — ultimately result in the moral and cultural degradation of the colonising nation. 

Imperialism is damaging, eventually, to the civilisations that participate as perpetrators, in a way that is internally harmful. The Covid-19’s ransacking of New York is profoundly symbolic. 

Cover photo: The coronavirus-struck USS Theodore Roosevelt nuclear aircraft carrier went into ‘self-isolation’ in Guam base after disembarking 5000 sailors on board. File photo. 

M. K. Bhadrakumar

M.K. Bhadrakumar served as a career diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over 29 years, with postings including India’s ambassador to Uzbekistan (1995-1998) and to Turkey (1998-2001). He writes the “Indian Punchline” blog and has written regularly for the Asia Times since 2001.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 11, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Kissinger’s views are Soros’ views. No difference whatsoever other than that Soros is meant to be Kissinger’s curve ball.

    They’re both Ashkenazi Elite politicos. It’s not that difficult.

    When the Greeks are lying and massively putting your people under siege, who do you look for? Do you look for the French? No, you look for Greeks.

    So why are Israelis manning the American ship? Why are they inputting or even close to influencing US-Iranian relations?

    Why are they the “elite”? Cooperation with filth only surrenders one own’s status to the same.

    They are trash.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow39,5401,766

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    Fin_Kashan avatarQuarantine day 34🇮🇷كسرى@Fin_Kashan·
    3h 1249098138872250368

    #BREAKING
    Reports from the local police indicate that a gang of nudist bodybuilders stormed Persepolis yesterday afternoon. In a video released earlier, the militant group, Sons of Cyrus, demanded changes in Iran's dress code to allow men below 7% bf to wear short shorts.

    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local police    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local police    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local police    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local police
    Reply on Twitter 1249098138872250368Retweet on Twitter 12490981388722503684Like on Twitter 124909813887225036830Twitter 1249098138872250368
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
    3h 1249096717384822784

    @iraniandotcom Well, at least, having senior homes expands capital markets. How could Wall street guys sip their expensive wines if we had solutions to take care of our elders in our own neighborhoods.

    Reply on Twitter 1249096717384822784Retweet on Twitter 12490967173848227841Like on Twitter 12490967173848227843Twitter 1249096717384822784
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    larudee avatarPaul Larudee@larudee·
    6h 1249050526861287424

    I'm re-electing Biden after signs Medicare for All, brings all of our troops back to the US, ends all sanctions and stops aid to Israel. Until then I don't trust any promises. Not that he's even making any.

    Reply on Twitter 1249050526861287424Retweet on Twitter 12490505268612874241Like on Twitter 12490505268612874243Twitter 1249050526861287424
    iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
    8h 1249016060956704768

    For many immigrants, including Iranian Americans, sticking your parents in a senior home is morally frowned upon. Sadly, US society does not put enough emphasis on treating our elders the way they should be treated.

    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: For many immigrants, including Iranian
    Reply on Twitter 1249016060956704768Retweet on Twitter 12490160609567047683Like on Twitter 124901606095670476812Twitter 1249016060956704768
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
    24h 1248776430479126529

    - Slow to respond to #COVIDー19;
    - Not enough testing;
    - Sending supplies abroad while citizens suffer;
    - Belatedly closing religious sites;
    - Mass graves;
    - Blaming foreign countries.

    Literally everything they accused #Iran of in terms of #COVID19, the US is now experiencing. https://twitter.com/alextomo/status/1248518250947903488

    - Slow to respond to #COVIDー19; - Not enough testing; - Sending supplies abroad while citizens suffer; - Belatedly closing religious sites; - Mass graves; - Blaming foreign countries. Literally everything they accused #Iran of in terms of #COVID19, the US is now experiencing. https://t.co/4ZcrJKF0Z6
    alex thomson@alextomo

    It has come to this. The Bronx, NYC. Still from Reuters drone.

    Reply on Twitter 1248776430479126529Retweet on Twitter 124877643047912652969Like on Twitter 1248776430479126529176Twitter 1248776430479126529
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >