This And That

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace.

Good read from @TFL1728 "I’ve warned for yrs that Trump’s policies of antagonizing the world would come back to bite him. Trump’s “Best Economy Ever” was built on a foundation of quicksand & now he’s scrambling to prop it up before it sinks into oblivion" https://tomluongo.me/2020/04/18/trump-seen-unseen-vandalism/

Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah: “You can mark my words on this. All regional and major countries who depend on oil will collapse, and #Iran will remain standing." #OilPrices

Trump blocked Iranian oil exports & inadvertently prepared Iran for the collapse of the oil market.

Are others prepared? Will the Saudi regime survive? UAE? Kuwait? Qatar? US shale? What will happen to the US banking sector & oil industry?

The balance of power is shifting.

Today is Sa´adi´s Day so let me share this masterpiece with you: An illuminated calligraphic bifolium from a Bustan of Sa’adi (d.1292 AD). Copied by ‘Ali al-Husayni al-Katib. Khorasan, Herat, 1525-26 AD. Safavid.

Going to share also some poems and facts about this great man.

As #Iran today celebrates #Saadi, one of the most revered figures of Persian literature, we thought it appropriate to share his masterpiece “Bani Adam”, a poem of timeless significance from “The Rose Garden”, whose universal message holds true especially in these hard times.

Western propaganda was in overdrive: "Exaggerated reports of death and illness (in Iran) continued until early April. It all but stopped when it became clear that their prediction of unprecedented and astronomical deaths in Iran did not materialize." https://iranian.com/2020/04/19/politics-of-pandemic-the-story-of-the-lie-that-went-everywhere/

