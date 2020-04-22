DONATE
News,

EU censures US for refusing to ease sanctions on Iran

by 3 hours agono comment
eddac9fbc2ec457c92f4542440020fae_18

The European Union has censured the United States for refusing to ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic and blocking an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to Iran to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We supported first to soften the sanctions and second, the request by Iran to the International Monetary Fund for financial help,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a virtual news conference after a video conference of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday.

Iranian Singles

“I regret that the Americans are, at this stage, opposing the International Monetary Fund from taking this decision. From a humanitarian point of view, this request should have been accepted,” he added.

Last month, Iran asked the IMF for $5 billion in emergency funding to assist its measures seeking to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Washington has moved to block Iran’s request for the loan, according to various reports.

Citing IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in March that countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic were entitled to the emergency funding.

The development comes as Washington has sought to wage a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran by imposing crippling sanctions on the country after withdrawing from the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.

The sanctions target much-need humanitarian aid and related finances despite an International Court of Justice ruling banning Washington’s aid-related sanctions against Iran in 2018.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,6601,822

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
WeCarpeDiem avatarM e h r a n 🌴@WeCarpeDiem·
4h 1253170691270205440

🔥🔥🔥🔥 the flow and delivery is on point and clear. The beat has a east coast feel for it. I love this https://twitter.com/shaheen_samadi/status/1253083253696794625

Twitter feed video.🔥🔥🔥🔥 the flow and delivery is on point and clear. The beat has a east coast feel for it. I love this https://t.co/v3lfgZywr9
Shaheen Samadi@Shaheen_Samadi

Just a persian dude with a civic

Reply on Twitter 1253170691270205440Retweet on Twitter 12531706912702054401Like on Twitter 12531706912702054405Twitter 1253170691270205440
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
10h 1253082083972517889

The #MEK thinks that having #Trump retweet their troll account buys them legitimacy.

On the contrary, it demonstrates their lack of legitimacy—how they have gone from an anti-imperial underground force in the 70s to openly cheerleading empire.

They sided w/Saddam, now Trump.

Reply on Twitter 1253082083972517889Retweet on Twitter 125308208397251788923Like on Twitter 1253082083972517889135Twitter 1253082083972517889
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>