News,

Iran-China 25 year cooperation plan approved

The Cabinet of Ministers in a meeting on Sun., headed by President Hassan Rouhani, approved the final draft of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

In this meeting, President Rouhani pointed to the age-old historical ties between the two countries of Iran and China and added, “The historical relations between the two countries have been manifested in various cultural, economic and political fields.”

He termed the new condition in bilateral ties between the two countries ‘strategic importance’ and added, “advancement of strategic participation between the two countries in regional and international relations based on win-win approach is the main and basic objective of this long-term plan.”

This cooperation lays the ground for Iran-China participation in basic projects and development infrastructures including “Belt-Road” project and will provide an opportunity for the attraction of investment in various economic fields such as industry, tourism, communications and information technology [ICT], he emphasized.

Stressing on expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, Rouhani termed the agreement on this comprehensive plan as a positive step towards increasing the significance of global energy and sustainable development of oil and gas resources as well as renewable energies.

Rouhani also considered joint investment of the two countries in the development of free zones ‘beneficial’ in promoting the role of these zones in international production and trade.

Following the study of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked to pave suitable ways for two concerned parties in signing and sealing the plan based on long-term mutual interests.

