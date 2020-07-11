DONATE
Iran Warns Europe against Arms Ban Extension

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned there would be “effective” retaliatory measures if the European states gave in to the US pressures for extending a UN arms embargo on Iran that is going to expire in October.

Speaking to Tasnim, Seyed Abbas Mousavi denounced the US’ attempts to prevent the termination of the arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October according to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“We have warned the European countries that if they give in to the political and diplomatic pressures from the US and trigger those restrictions, Iran has planned effective measures, but we hope that things would not end up like that.”

The spokesman also urged the independent states not to make “unwise decisions” about international peace and security under the US pressures.

While the US seeks to build a new consensus against Iran and portray the Islamic Republic as a factor disrupting security, it is the US forces who are the real threat to regional peace, stability and security, Mousavi added.

In recent months, Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

>