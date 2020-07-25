Persepolis Wins Fourth Consecutive Title

DONATE
Persepolis football team won its fourth successive title in the Iran Professional League (IPL).
On Friday, Persepolis beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 in an away match to celebrate the championship for the fourth consecutive time.

Ali Alipour and Mehdi Abdi were on target for Persepolis and Hossein Ebrahimi pulled a goal back for the host from the penalty spot.

The Reds clinched the title with 62 points, 17 points adrift of second-placed Sepahan with four games to go.

It was Yahya Golmohammadi’s first title in IPL.

The 49-year-old coach has already won two Hazfi Cup titles with Zob Ahan.

Persepolis has won the most titles in the IPL with six titles.

Persepolis has also broken the record for the earliest Iran top-flight title win in history.

>