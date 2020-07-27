DONATE
News,

Iran’s Chabahar takes delivery of large bulk carriers

by 10 hours agono comment
Img20200727214313362

Iran says its Chabahar Port on the Sea of Oman is taking delivery of large bulk carriers as the port becomes increasingly involved in processing large container ships.

The port is taking delivery of large cargoes of essential goods, said Behrooz Aghaei, who heads the local port authority in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, where the port of Chabahar is located, adding that a ship carrying over 66,000 metric tons of sugar had docked at the port on Sunday.

Iranian Singles

The sugar cargo from Brazil is one of the largest docking at the port since last year when Iranian authorities allowed the port to become increasingly involved in processing large container ships, Aghaei said.

He further added that Chabahar, which is planned to become one of the largest and busiest port in the region, had taken delivery of more than 560,000 tons of basic goods since late March and before the sugar cargo arrived from Brazil.

Chabahar is Iran’s largest ocean port and a major connectivity hub which helps India connect with landlocked Afghanistan and countries in Central Asia.

It is also part of the International North-South Corridor that will connect Mumbai to Moscow via Iran and Azerbaijan.

The Iranian government has been scrambling to get ahead of possible disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the global spread of the disease can hamper shipments of basic goods bound for the country.

Ports in southern Iran have been operating at almost full capacity to process such shipments despite ravages caused by the pandemic.

The government has tasked Chabahar, which include two commercial ports of Shahid Behehshti and Shahdi Kalantari, to take delivery of at least 50 percent of cargoes for essential products.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9881,834

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SAMOUSAVI9 avatarS.A MOUSAVI@SAMOUSAVI9·
25 Jul 1287005096279248897

#Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers. Our potential longterm cooperation agreements w/ #China & #Russia, & our continued joint work w/ #India in Chabahar prove this. We are determined to uphold this policy.

Reply on Twitter 1287005096279248897Retweet on Twitter 1287005096279248897117Like on Twitter 1287005096279248897455Twitter 1287005096279248897
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
larudee avatarPaul Larudee@larudee·
25 Jul 1287149512901840896

@PRIMONUTMEG The media do not try to confound & confuse. Rather, they use selected facts to tell lies in a very clear way that leaves no doubt that the lies are the truth. The purpose is to facilitate exploitation of the masses in the service of the elite.

Reply on Twitter 1287149512901840896Retweet on Twitter 12871495129018408961Like on Twitter 1287149512901840896Twitter 1287149512901840896
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Mirzevam avatarMirzev 🇮🇷🇦🇿@Mirzevam·
23 Jul 1286362996097204224

This is perhaps the most popular chant for martyrs in Iran, this video is from the night after Hajj Qassem's martyrdom.

This specific chant dates back to the 1980s, but VERY similar chants of this nature in Iran date back to Safavids (1500s)

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: This is perhaps the most
Reply on Twitter 1286362996097204224Retweet on Twitter 128636299609720422435Like on Twitter 1286362996097204224142Twitter 1286362996097204224
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
24 Jul 1286626854712020995

U.S. illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces.

Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness

These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.

Reply on Twitter 1286626854712020995Retweet on Twitter 12866268547120209951234Like on Twitter 12866268547120209955045Twitter 1286626854712020995
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>