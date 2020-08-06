DONATE
Over $78 million invested to renovate Shiraz historical texture

by 2 hours agono comment
3516606

Some 3,300 billion rials (over $78 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been invested to renovate the historical texture of Shiraz, aiming at developing tourism in the city as the capital of Fars province.

The historical texture of Shiraz is of high cultural value, which could be revived more properly with the cooperation of government organizations and the private sector, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Jamshid Moeini as saying on Wednesday.

The investment will lead to creating job opportunities for over 800 people in the region, the official added.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, the southern Iranian city in Fars province has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The UNESCO-registered Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, whose magnificent ruins rest at the foot of Kuh-e Rahmat (Mountain of Mercy), was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

Shiraz is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourism destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

UNESCO describes the Persian Garden as an idea that combines natural elements with manmade components in order to materialize the concept of Eden or Paradise on Earth.

