Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
Iran And Middle East News, Analysis, Music and Curation.
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
iraniandotcomFollow40,0241,839
Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇
Goddamn, he just fucking said it. https://twitter.com/dpinsen/status/1295483079662997504
“And we moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. That’s for the Evangelicals. You know, it’s amazing with that: the Evangelicals are more excited by that than Jewish people.”
It looks like an assortment of Trump-worshipping Q conspiracists, Rajavi cultists and Iranian pro-war Ahmad Chalabis, have joined to support #TiggerSnapback
They all have one thing in common: None of them have to live with consequences of sanctions on the people of Iran.
The odd thing about Bolton’s op-ed is that he actually considers the longer-term consequences of what the admin is doing for a brief moment. This is, shall we say, not typical of Bolton’s foreign policy arguments
Iranians and Armenians both celebrate a mid-summer water festival roughly corresponding to the summer equinox where people try to drench each other with water. The festival is called Tirgan (تیرگان) and Vardavar (Վարդավառ) respectively.
1/ I think there may be something to learn by comparing @realDonaldTrump's current threat to attempt "snapback" under #JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 with his decision not to do so in May 2018, when he withdrew from the deal but did not snapback all previous UN sanctions.
A long thread.
Remarkable that one of the loudest advocates for America's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA is now warning Britain and France that their failure to support snapback sanctions on Iran would "upend 75 years of multilateralism."
Don’t Let Iran Blow Up the U.N. Security Council
As a critical vote approaches, the fate of Iran nuclear sanctions—and decades of multilateralism—lies in the hands of Britain and France.
foreignpolicy.com
Translating hawkish FP jargon into English:
Robust: Needlessly aggressive
Muscular: Reckless and violent
Leadership: Domination
Engagement: Killing people
Inaction: Everything except for killing people
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new window. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.