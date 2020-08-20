Iran Unveils Two New Missiles (+Video)

Iran on Thursday unveiled two new types of long-range missiles on the occasion of national Defense Industry Day.

The two new missiles, named after former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, were unveiled on Thursday during a virtual ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The first ballistic missile dubbed “Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani” has a range close to 1,400 kilometers, while the second one dubbed “Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis” is a cruise missile with a range of 1,000 kilometers.

The Iranian General and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions were assassinated in a US airstrike near Baghdad airport on January 3, as General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

In late July, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will never forget Washington’s assassination of General Soleimani and will definitely deliver a “counterblow” to the United States.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget this issue and will definitely deal the counterblow to the Americans,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran.

“They killed your guest at your own home and unequivocally admitted the atrocity. This is no small matter,” the Leader told the Iraqi premier.

#Iran Defense Ministry release a video showing recently released #Iranian locally made missiles test fires. Haj Qassem (Named after late Gen. Soleimani) a surface to surface ballistic missile with a range of 1400 km, and Abu Mahdi a cruise missile with a range of over 1000 km. pic.twitter.com/XGZ4quxH4b — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) August 20, 2020