DONATE
News,

Iran’s rial hits record low as tension spikes with the US

by 1 hour agono comment
GettyImages-137267465

The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the US dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday, a day after the US President Donald Trump’s administration declared all United Nations sanctions on Tehran had been restored, Reuters reports.

The dollar was offered for as much as 273,000 rials, up from 267,800 rials on Saturday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market.

Iranian Singles

Iran has dismissed the US move as “void and illegal” and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Saturday he cannot take any action on the US declaration because “there would appear to be uncertainty” on the issue.

The three European parties to the nuclear deal – France, Britain and Germany – said in a statement on Sunday that any decision or action taken to reimpose UN sanctions “would be incapable of legal effect” because Washington used a mechanism agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States quit in 2018.

However, Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose US sanctions on anyone violating sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry described Washington’s efforts as “futile”, adding that “the US approach is a major threat to the international peace and security and an unprecedented threat to the UN and the Security Council”. “Iran emphasizes that if the US, directly or with the cooperation of a number of its allies, makes any move in line with these threats, it will face a serious reaction and should account for all its dangerous consequences,” the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

Washington has unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran since 2018, which combined with a drop in oil prices have crippled the economy in Iran, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East with 24,301 deaths.

Iran’s rial has lost about 49% of its value in 2020.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0701,837

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
TakhtRavanchi avatarMajid Takht Ravanchi@TakhtRavanchi·
19h 1307470564391628800

US' illegal & false “deadline" has come and gone.

UNSC member states continue to maintain US is NOT a JCPOA participant, so its claim of “snapback" is null & void.

US is STILL in violation of JCPOA and Res 2231—swimming against int'l currents will only bring it more isolation.

Reply on Twitter 1307470564391628800Retweet on Twitter 130747056439162880059Like on Twitter 1307470564391628800153Twitter 1307470564391628800
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
aaronjmate avatarAaron Maté@aaronjmate·
21h 1307434687678251020

One of my favorite Stephen Cohen moments is this 2018 debate w/ chickenhawk @MaxBoot. Steve gave Boot (& @andersoncooper) a clinic in history & civil debate. Full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb4ryRqJPe8&feature=emb_title

Boot got humiliated for personal insults & trying to criminalize diplomacy:

Twitter feed video.
Reply on Twitter 1307434687678251020Retweet on Twitter 13074346876782510201116Like on Twitter 13074346876782510202965Twitter 1307434687678251020
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Tim_Doner avatarTimothy Doner@Tim_Doner·
18 Sep 1307035901885845505

The weird world of fascism in 1950s Iran. This story's got Hitler lookalikes, CIA money, black-shirted goons and a bizarre underworld of Persian businessmen looking to revive the Third Reich. Buckle up! A thread

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The weird world of fascism
Reply on Twitter 1307035901885845505Retweet on Twitter 1307035901885845505379Like on Twitter 13070359018858455051311Twitter 1307035901885845505
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
UrOrientalist avatarHeshmat Alavi's Trenchcoat@UrOrientalist·
18 Sep 1307020657335693317

God these people are such boring, bloodless hacks who rely entirely on neoliberal bullshit think tanks https://twitter.com/SecureDemocracy/status/1306581484971589634

Twitter feed video.God these people are such boring, bloodless hacks who rely entirely on neoliberal bullshit think tanks https://t.co/W8N2tkEg1q
Alliance for Securing Democracy@SecureDemocracy

Iran is becoming a significant authoritarian actor challenging democracy in the US and Europe.

In one of the 1st comprehensive discussions on the subject, @ArianeTabatabai examines the tactics, doctrine, & objectives behind Iran's influence operations.

https://securingdemocracy.gmfus.org/irans-authoritarian-playbook/

Reply on Twitter 1307020657335693317Retweet on Twitter 130702065733569331714Like on Twitter 1307020657335693317136Twitter 1307020657335693317
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>