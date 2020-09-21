DONATE
Three natural properties added to National Heritage list

Three natural spots and properties in southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list, IRNA reported on Monday.

Sheikh Alikhan Waterfall and Chama Ice Cave, both in the city of Koohrang, as well as a 250-year-old walnut tree in Gahru city, were added to the list due to their uniqueness, local tourism official Farideh Ahmadi said.

She also noted that 20 natural properties across the province have been registered on the list so far.

Located almost 90 kilometers from the provincial capital of Shahr-e Kord, near a village with the same name, Sheikh Alikhan Waterfall is one of the unique natural beauties of the region.

The waterfall has the most beautiful view in spring and the highest amount of water, with the overturned tulip bloom around it.

In winter it turns to a frozen waterfall, which challenges ice climbers and nature tourists.

The other top destinations for nature travelers in the region is Chama Ice Cave, which despite its natural beauty, is very dangerous.

Located in the central part of Koohrang city, the ice cave is a popular spot for people wanting to get away from the heat.

The icy layers of this cave are slightly thick in hot seasons and it is necessary to avoid passing over them and inside the cave. Chama Ice Cave is one of the most amazing caves in the province. Its location in deep valleys and the accumulation of snow for many years in this cave has caused the ice caps and huge masses of snow to remain permanently in all seasons.

However, almost every year, ice collapse in this cave causes unfortunate incidents.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various traditions and rituals related to tribal lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

>