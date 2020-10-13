Iran Makes Sonography Machine

The Iranian Defense Ministry unveiled a medical machine for diagnostic sonography.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister General Qassem Taqizadeh unveiled the homegrown diagnostic imaging device on Tuesday.

The sonography machine, manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry, uses color Doppler technique for medical ultrasound imaging.

The general said the Iranian sonography device has received a certification from the Ministry of Health and can compete against advanced foreign equipment.

The Defense Ministry is ready to mass-produce the sonography machine to fulfill the needs of medical society, he added.

In comments in August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri hailed the country’s defense industry as an inspiring model for the other industrial and economic sectors.

Lauding the local defense sector for gaining self-sufficiency in the production of various modern military equipment, from fighter jets to submarines, the general said the defense industry has become an inspiring model for progress in the other production sectors, especially the economic sector and industry.