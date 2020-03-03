DONATE
World Health Organization accuses BBC Persian of lying about Coronavirus deaths in Iran

by 2 days ago2 comments

WHO chief says no evidence of Iranian cover-up in virus crisis.

The World Health Organization’s fact-checking mechanisms have not found concrete proof that Iran has been covering up the severity of the coronavirus crisis, says the WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    March 4, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Who the hell listens to BBC Persia, VOA, Radio Farda, etc.? Zero Iranians. They bark like poodles against an incoming tsunami. They see the waters receding and assume this is a sign of retreat.

  • omeed says:
    March 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    No matter how well or how badly Iran has managed this issue, the situation in Iran would have been extremely bad if those who have put Iran under maximum pressure fascism had succeeded to cause chaos in the country.

    Perhaps many Iranians don’t like the regime but maybe instinctively they realize even a bad government is better than no government at all.

    Hopefully at some point they will also realize that these hypocrite supremacist could care less about any Iranian life:

    aljazeera article:
    “US and Israel vote: Two ‘racist’ incumbents and.. ”

    https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-vote-racist-incumbents-proud-jews-200302062307608.html

