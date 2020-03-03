World Health Organization accuses BBC Persian of lying about Coronavirus deaths in Iran

News,
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new window. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Who the hell listens to BBC Persia, VOA, Radio Farda, etc.? Zero Iranians. They bark like poodles against an incoming tsunami. They see the waters receding and assume this is a sign of retreat.
No matter how well or how badly Iran has managed this issue, the situation in Iran would have been extremely bad if those who have put Iran under maximum pressure fascism had succeeded to cause chaos in the country.
Perhaps many Iranians don’t like the regime but maybe instinctively they realize even a bad government is better than no government at all.
Hopefully at some point they will also realize that these hypocrite supremacist could care less about any Iranian life:
aljazeera article:
“US and Israel vote: Two ‘racist’ incumbents and.. ”
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-vote-racist-incumbents-proud-jews-200302062307608.html