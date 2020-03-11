2 Americans and 1 Brit killed when 15 Katyusha rockets landed at Taji Base in Iraq

15 rockets have hit a base near Baghdad that houses US personnel, the Iraqi army has reported.

The Katyusha rockets struck al-Taji, located 27km north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, the Iraqi army reported. The base houses American forces in addition to Iraqi soldiers.

According to Jennifer Griffin, National Security Correspondent for FOX News: “2 Americans and 1 Brit were killed when 15 Katyusha rockets landed at Taji Base in Iraq at about 7:52 pm local time today. “ISIS doesn’t have this capability,” I am told by a US military source. The US military is still treating the wounded right now, which number more than 11.”

Get US troops out already @realDonaldTrump. Nothing good, or constructive will come from being sitting ducks in an Iraq that does not want them there in the first place. https://t.co/pUsslwKDtX — The Iranian (@iraniandotcom) March 11, 2020

This is a huge development. There are an increasing number of reports coming in that suggest two US nationals have been killed after Iran’s proxies launched an attack on a US base in Iraq. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) March 11, 2020

Here we go again. US & Iran may have backed away from the brink but circumstances that brought them there remain unchanged. We still don’t have answers from Trump Admin justifying last flare up, not to mention reports that ISIS was behind rocket attack that triggered it https://t.co/HyYipmI1jq — Jamal Abdi (@jabdi) March 11, 2020