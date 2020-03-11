DONATE
2 Americans and 1 Brit killed when 15 Katyusha rockets landed at Taji Base in Iraq

15 rockets have hit a base near Baghdad that houses US personnel, the Iraqi army has reported.

The Katyusha rockets struck al-Taji, located 27km north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, the Iraqi army reported. The base houses American forces in addition to Iraqi soldiers.

According to Jennifer Griffin, National Security Correspondent for FOX News: “2 Americans and 1 Brit were killed when 15 Katyusha rockets landed at Taji Base in Iraq at about 7:52 pm local time today. “ISIS doesn’t have this capability,” I am told by a US military source. The US military is still treating the wounded right now, which number more than 11.”

