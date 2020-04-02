DONATE
Biden walks balance between relaxation of sanctions & continuing maximum pressure

Statement from Vice President Joe Biden on Sanctions Relief During COVID-19

In times of global crisis, America should lead. We should be the first to offer help to people who are hurting or in danger. That’s who we are. That’s who we’ve always been. And, in the midst of this deadly pandemic that respects no borders, the United States should take steps to offer what relief we can to those nations hardest hit by this virus — including Iran — even as we prioritize the health of the American people.

Iran is struggling to contain one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the world. While the Iranian government has failed to respond effectively to this crisis, including lying and concealing the truth from its own people, and it continues to act provocatively in the region, the Iranian people are hurting desperately. It is bad enough that the Trump administration abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in favor of a “maximum pressure” strategy that has badly backfired, encouraging Iran to become even more aggressive and restart its nuclear program. It makes no sense, in a global health crisis, to compound that failure with cruelty by inhibiting access to needed humanitarian assistance. Whatever our profound differences with the Iranian government, we should support the Iranian people.

There are already humanitarian exceptions in place for sanctions, but in practice, most governments and organizations are too concerned about running afoul of U.S. sanctions to offer assistance. As a result, our sanctions are limiting Iran’s access to medical supplies and needed equipment. The Trump Administration should take immediate steps to address this problem and streamline channels for banking and public health assistance from other countries in response to the health emergency in Iran.

Specific steps should include: issuing broad licenses to pharmaceutical and medical device companies; creating a dedicated channel for international banks, transportation companies, insurers, and other service firms to help Iranians access life-saving medical treatment; issuing new sanctions guidance to these groups and international aid organizations to make it clear how they can immediately, directly, and legally respond to the tragedy in Iran, without fear of penalty; and, for entities already conducting enhanced due diligence, it should issue comfort letters to reassure them that they will not be subject to U.S. sanctions if they engage in humanitarian trade with Iran to support its COVID-19 response. The administration should also consider similar steps to ensure that U.S. sanctions do not inhibit live-saving medical assistance to other countries hard hit by the virus.

The administration’s offer of aid to Iran is insufficient if not backed by concrete steps to ensure the United States is not exacerbating this growing humanitarian crisis. Whatever our many, many disagreements with the Iranian government, it’s the right and the humane thing to do. And Iran also should make a humanitarian gesture and allow detained American citizens to return home.

To stop this pandemic effectively, every country on earth will need to work together. We must address COVID-19 outbreaks wherever they occur, because as long as this virus is spreading anywhere in the world, it is a danger to public health everywhere. Artificially limiting the flow of international humanitarian assistance to pursue a political point will not only allow the Iranian government to deflect responsibility for its own botched response, it will increase the threat this virus poses to the American people, now and in the future.

Joe Biden

Senator, Vice President, 2020 candidate for President, husband to Jill, proud father and grandfather.

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace.

So much bad news, all the time. Can be exhausting. Some good food for thought to uplift your spirits....the little things.

@iraniandotcom When monarchists spent the past 40 years saying the revolution was brought about by dirty illiterate poor dahati peasants and now suddenly they feel solidarity with poor Iranians.

What I see 👇 when wealthy, ostentatious regime-change monarchists (who btw looted Iran on their way out) complain that the mullahs are robbing the country of its riches. The nerve...

Iranian revolutionaries were doing hipster long before hipster was a thing in the West. Photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 1983 https://twitter.com/ali_cgn/status/1245649000180494336

#IAEA will soon deliver two sets of real-time PCR (RT-PCR) machines to #Iran to be used for #COVIDー19 virus testing, said Iran's envoy to IAEA Gharibabadi.
#CoronaVirus

Americans spend all day "bomb, bomb, bombing Iran," "smoking them out of caves," "annihilating, obliterating, crushing" and "sticking a patriot missile up your ass."

But call for the removal of their illegal terrorist soldiers from OUR soil & yanks are like "is that a threat??"

