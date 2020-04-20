Happy Sa’di Day! The commemoration day of the 13th century Persian poet who left a global legacy with his poetic talent and eloquence! Paying tribute to Sa’di is not just due to his wonderful poetry but also to commemorate morality, tolerance and humanity found in his works (via Reddit)
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sa’di’s poem, Bani Adam (The Human Kind)
“Human beings are members of a whole
In creation of one essence and soul
If one member is afflicted with pain
Other members uneasy will remain
If you have no sympathy for human pain
The name of human you cannot retain”
“These verses from Sa’adi’s Bani Adam decorate the walls of the United Nations building in New York and the poem was quoted by US president Barack Obama in his videotaped New Year (Nowrouz) message to Iran in March 2009 to open up a new chapter in Iranian relations with the US. More recently, the British band Coldplay used the poem as the title of a song in their album Everyday Life.”