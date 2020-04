Sharif University, Iran Produce Software Capable of Detecting COVID-19 Hotspots

“A major measure adopted with the help of Sharif University of Technology is identification of people infected with COVID-19 virus and the places they have trafficked by using a cell phone software,” Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said.

“People can find places that the infected people have been to by the software,” he added.

Also, spokesman of a project for training dogs Hamidreza Shiri said that a training center, under the supervision of the Army, has started to train different dog breeds for detecting the novel coronavirus in Iran.

“Since dogs can detect odors 20,000 times better than humans, they have already been trained to detect some diseases,” he said referring to malaria.

Meanwhile, Havayar, a knowledge-based company in Alborz province, succeeded to make 100- square-meter oxygen-generating packages. These packages can be installed at medical centers and hospitals. The oxygen produced in the apparatus with 95% purity is conveyed to all treatment wards.

Another knowledge-based company has also been active in manufacturing oxygen-generating devices with a capacity of 70-2500 liters.

This company makes the devices at a price of nearly 40% of the cost compared with the foreign samples.

Moreover, online learning-teaching method, as the global campaign against COVID-19 is underway, has become a dominant method in education field to keep pace with social distancing and Iran is no exception.

Friend in #Iran shared this pic of a teacher continuing her online courses from a hospital bed. The comments applaud her integrity & heroism. These are the real images of #Iranians rarely seen. pic.twitter.com/BEKnhNONlD — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) April 20, 2020

The coronavirus has for sure interrupted all aspects of our lives, but when it comes to education, there’s always a way.

The private schools in Tehran have been shut down since the virus broke out, but they are continuing their teaching online.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools have been shut down, but education has been going on through popular messaging platforms such as Whatsapp.

As of April 20, the Iranian education ministry officially launched a domestic online learning app called Shad, and asked all school students to register in the app to continue their classes online.

A sudden shift to online learning in Iran has not been an easy task in a country where online education is not a routine.

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology says it will increase network speed fourfold. The education ministry has also prepared self-study packages and delivered them to students living in areas with poor communications services or those completely cut off from service.

Online education is for now the only possible way for students to not lose their touch with their books.

The Iranian health ministry announced on Tuesday that the country has identified 1,297 new cases of coronavirus infection, adding that over nearly 61,000 patients have recovered so far.

“1,297 more patients infected with COVID-19 virus have been identified in the country since yesterday based on confirmed diagnosis criteria,” Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday.

He said that the total number of coronavirus patients in Iran has increased to 84,802, adding that 5,297 people have lost their lives due to infection to the virus, including 88 in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpour, meantime, said that 60,965 infected people have been treated and dismissed from hospitals, expressing concern that 3,357 patients infected with COVID-19 virus are in critical conditions.

He also noted that 365,723 coronavirus diagnosis tests have been carried out in the country so far.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki stressed on April 7 effective measures to control coronavirus epidemic, expressing the hope that the disease would be controlled in Iran by late May.

“At present, the country is in the phase of disease management and we should not imagine that we have reached the harness and control phase. Today is the time for full-fledged combat against the virus. God willing, we will control coronavirus by late May. The virus should be controlled in the minimum possible time,” Namaki said, addressing the Iranian legislators in an open session of the parliament in Tehran.

He noted that at least 30% to 50% of hospital beds are still vacant across Iran and nearly 15,000 beds are ready to keep the patients who are recovering from coronavirus disease.

“We have now moved down to rank 6th in terms of deaths,” Namaki said, adding that the country’s situation in treatment of patients will improve in the next few days.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting approximately all countries and territories around the world. The virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has so far killed more than 171,300 people and infected over 2.49 million others globally.

The Iranian foreign ministry declared that despite Washington’s claims of cooperation to transfer drugs to Iran via the new Swiss-launched payment mechanism, the US is troubling the process amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Although US claims that medicines and medical equipment are not under sanctions, they have practically blocked the transfer of Iran’s financial resources in other countries into the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

As the death toll from the virus surges, Iran intensifies its preventive safety measures. Closures of schools and most universities have been extended until late April.

The government also imposed travel restrictions, specially on Iran’s North, which is among the red zones. The country has also adopted strict digital health control procedures at airports to spot possible infections.

Namaki announced last month that a new national mobilization plan would be implemented across the country to fight against the coronavirus epidemic and more effectively treat patients.

Namaki said that the plan will include all the 17,000 health centers and the 9,000 medical and clinical centers in all cities, suburban areas and villages.

He added that the plan will include home quarantine, noting that infected people will receive the necessary medicines and advice, but they are asked to stay at home.

Namaki said that people with a more serious condition will stay at the hospitals, adding that the public places will be disinfected, the entries of infected towns and cities will be controlled to diagnose and quarantine the infected cases.

He added that the necessary equipment and facilities have been provided, expressing the hope that the epidemic would be curbed.

According to the latest statistics of Health Ministry, the number of medical laboratories to test coronavirus infection has reached over 90 across the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Iran’s response to the virus has so far been up to the mark. Still, it says the US sanctions are a big challenge, and Washington would be complicit in the rising death toll in Iran if it would not remove its sanctions.

The World Health Organization has considered priorities in combating coronavirus and Islamic Republic of Iran obeys and follows up priorities as defined by WHO.

The WHO is dispatching separate delegations to all countries.