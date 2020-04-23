DONATE
President Rouhani Opens Iran’s Largest Aluminum Plant

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated the country’s largest and most modern aluminum production complex in the city of Lamerd in Fars province.

The Iranian president launched the aluminum plant during a ceremony via video conference.

The project has an output capacity of 300,000 tons per year and was launched with an investment of around $1.2 billion.

On Wednesday, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said the plant would help Iran increase its production of aluminum by more than 63 percent in the current calendar year ending March 2021 to reach over 430,000 metric tons. He said the total output for aluminum in the past calendar year ending March 19 topped 276,000 tons.

The minister said output would jump in the year ahead with the opening of SALCO, Iran’s massive aluminum smelter in Fars Province.

SALCO is jointly owned by IMIDRO, Iran’s government-run holding for mining and metals, and Ghadir Investment Company, where Iran’s Social Security Organization and pension funds related to the armed forces are the main shareholders.

