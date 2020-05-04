Milad Mohseni, Guinness world record holder in juggling, seeks eight more records

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Tuesday, Mohseni said that if he is supported, he will be the first athlete in the world whose name is registered in Guinness World Record book for eight times.

This would be an unbreakable record, Mohseni said.

Juggling for 30 kilometers for five hours and 45 minutes without taking a rest, 46,000 consecutive ball touches using the feet while standing, juggling for 1,000 meters during seven minutes, juggling with the bullet and different sport balls are among the records Mohseni has registered at Popular Sports Federation and are ready to be sent and registered at Guinness World Record book, he said.

Mohseni registered the record for the most consecutive tennis ball touches in one minute in Dubai in 2016 breaking the previous record of a German record holder.