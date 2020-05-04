DONATE
Sports,

Milad Mohseni, Guinness world record holder in juggling, seeks eight more records

by 5 hours agono comment
157107926

Milad Mohseni, the Iranian world record holder in juggling says he is ready to register eight more records at Guinness World Records book.

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Tuesday, Mohseni said that if he is supported, he will be the first athlete in the world whose name is registered in Guinness World Record book for eight times.

Iranian Singles

This would be an unbreakable record, Mohseni said.

Juggling for 30 kilometers for five hours and 45 minutes without taking a rest, 46,000 consecutive ball touches using the feet while standing, juggling for 1,000 meters during seven minutes, juggling with the bullet and different sport balls are among the records Mohseni has registered at Popular Sports Federation and are ready to be sent and registered at Guinness World Record book, he said.

Mohseni registered the record for the most consecutive tennis ball touches in one minute in Dubai in 2016 breaking the previous record of a German record holder.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7251,819

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SimisKitchen avatarSimi's Kitchen@SimisKitchen·
5h 1257559776936054784

Sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest cookery book writers of Iran, Mr #Najafdaryabandari
A friend of my parents and a lovely man. He and his wife Ms #Fahimehrastkar kindly gave us their opus magnum as a gift. rooheshan shad. #RIP #Persiancookery #Iran

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Sad to hear of the
Reply on Twitter 1257559776936054784Retweet on Twitter 12575597769360547843Like on Twitter 125755977693605478420Twitter 1257559776936054784
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
15h 1257406756684210179

He's Zionist Christian who always has a Bible on his desk, yet laughed when he publicly said, "We lied, we cheated, we stole". He's a serial liar who can't even remember the lies that he said seconds earlier. How can any decent Christian possibly support him, Trump, or Biden? https://twitter.com/inthenow/status/1257352189074440194

Twitter feed video.He's Zionist Christian who always has a Bible on his desk, yet laughed when he publicly said, "We lied, we cheated, we stole". He's a serial liar who can't even remember the lies that he said seconds earlier. How can any decent Christian possibly support him, Trump, or Biden? https://t.co/EDP6sGCzx9
In the NOW@inthenow

When lying and cheating's the foundation of your CIA past, you might not even notice that you're blatantly contradicting yourself.

Reply on Twitter 1257406756684210179Retweet on Twitter 1257406756684210179137Like on Twitter 1257406756684210179365Twitter 1257406756684210179
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
CASMIIOfficial avatarAgainst Sanctions + Military Intervention in Iran@CASMIIOfficial·
3 May 1257083726443368449

This absurd hyperbolic self-congratulation from @MessageFromLen is typical of the pro-#war political class. True only if you believe millions of civilian deaths is a form of "liberation". Yes, breathing can be very oppressive! 1/n

#AmericanExceptionalism
#ImperialistLogic

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: This absurd hyperbolic self-congratulation from
Reply on Twitter 1257083726443368449Retweet on Twitter 12570837264433684491Like on Twitter 12570837264433684493Twitter 1257083726443368449
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
CASMIIOfficial avatarAgainst Sanctions + Military Intervention in Iran@CASMIIOfficial·
3 May 1257089107387232257

And are #Iraqis now considered liberated by the US or do we still have to kill more #Iranians to secure #Iraqi liberation? If yes, then do Iraqi's get re-liberated?

You see what I mean? The double-counting can get very fuzzy! 7/n

Reply on Twitter 1257089107387232257Retweet on Twitter 12570891073872322571Like on Twitter 12570891073872322573Twitter 1257089107387232257
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>