Ending Sanctions Only Way to Prove US Sincerity in Offering Help, Rouhani Tells Abe

In a telephone conversation with Japan’s prime minister, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US should first lift the unlawful sanctions against Tehran to prove it is sincere in offering help in the battle with the novel coronavirus.

“If the Americans are honest amid the conditions caused by the coronavirus and intend to take a measure (in Iran’s favor), the only way is for them to end the illegal sanctions on Iran,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with the Japanese premier, Abe Shinzo, on Tuesday.

The president also expressed gratitude to Japan for providing Iran with humanitarian aids amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions of the fight against the coronavirus and its severe economic consequences.”

The US’ cruel sanctions have even obstructed Iran’s efforts to obtain medical supplies and foodstuff, Rouhani deplored.

He further called for collective efforts to reduce regional and international tensions, adding, “It is unfortunate that we have witnessed the creation of tensions by the US in Iraq and the Persian Gulf region, (and indeed) regional tensions have always been triggered by the US.”

The two heads of state further stressed the need for mutual cooperation in the battle with COVID-19 and for sharing the experiences in containing the disease.

Abe expressed concern about the continuation of tensions in the Middle East, hailed Iran as a major and influential country in establishing regional peace and calm, and said, “Tokyo will keep efforts and cooperation with Tehran in this regard.”

The Japanese leader also deplored an intensification of the US sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak, stressing that humanitarian measures should be on the agenda of all countries in the current situation.