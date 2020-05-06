DONATE
News,

‘Insulting Resolution’: Trump Vetoes Measure Curbing Military Action Against Iran

by 3 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-06 at 2.35.04 PM

US President Donald Trump has vetoed a bill that would have reined in his power to unilaterally make war against Iran. The bill was passed by lawmakers after the White House’s January decision to assassinate a leading Iranian general without notifying Congress, bringing the region to the brink of war.

In March, federal lawmakers passed a resolution amending the War Powers Act of 1973 by requiring the president to obtain Congressional approval before ordering military actions against other states.

Iranian Singles

“Congress should not have passed this resolution,” the White House said in a Wednesday press release on Trump’s behalf announcing the veto decision.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” the statement reads. “The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

Trump further argued the resolution was “based on misunderstandings of facts and law,” adding that his January 3 order to assassinate Iranian Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani with a drone strike outside Baghdad Airport “was fully authorized by law, including by the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 and Article II of the Constitution.”

The 2002 AUMF gave then-President George W. Bush the congressional authority to order the invasion of Iraq in order to depose Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

“Finally, S.J. Res. 68 would have greatly harmed the President’s ability to protect the United States, its allies, and its partners,” the statement continues. “The resolution implies that the President’s constitutional authority to use military force is limited to defense of the United States and its forces against imminent attack. That is incorrect. We live in a hostile world of evolving threats, and the Constitution recognizes that the President must be able to anticipate our adversaries’ next moves and take swift and decisive action in response. That’s what I did!”

Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio tweeted soon after the press release he had information that “the Senate could vote to override this veto as soon as tomorrow.” Such a move would require a two-thirds majority, as opposed to the simple majority it required to pass the bill.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7341,816

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bomayegbk avatarAli 🌞🦁🗡𐎠𐎾𐎹@bomayegbk·
21h 1257883068649652227

While diaspora Iranians insult the good faith Iranians in Iran continue to celebrate their traditions in peace.

While Shia diaspora insult us , they clap and follow along in Iran 💚

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: While diaspora Iranians insult the
Reply on Twitter 1257883068649652227Retweet on Twitter 12578830686496522274Like on Twitter 125788306864965222722Twitter 1257883068649652227
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
NicInTheGarden avatarNic@NicInTheGarden·
5 May 1257760135906316290

The Persian term chahār bāgh, often contracted to chār bāgh and literally meaning "four gardens," is often taken to describe a specific, quadripartite garden typology: a rectangular garden divided by watercourses and/or paths into equal squares

#SCW_Harvard

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Persian term chahār bāgh,Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Persian term chahār bāgh,Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Persian term chahār bāgh,Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Persian term chahār bāgh,
Reply on Twitter 1257760135906316290Retweet on Twitter 125776013590631629077Like on Twitter 1257760135906316290199Twitter 1257760135906316290
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
5 May 1257748734768627713

@iraniandotcom If Trump's foray into US politics ends in November, it will also deal a heavy blow to the most militaristic faction of American politics that always argued for harshest approaches to beat Iran to submission. If not, we'll have an explosive situation in 2nd term.

Reply on Twitter 1257748734768627713Retweet on Twitter 12577487347686277133Like on Twitter 12577487347686277136Twitter 1257748734768627713
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>