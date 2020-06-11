DONATE
News,

US Confirms Plans to Further Reduce Number of Troops in Iraq

by 1 hour agono comment
5C7F8512-5A88-4C11-98F0-A9C1013F582B

The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States and Iraq said.

“On the security partnership, the two countries recognised that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the Daesh* threat, over the coming months the US would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests. The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq”, the statement issued by the US Department of State on late Thursday said.

Iranian Singles

Ahead of the talks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasised that the US and Iraq need a strategic partnership to move forward and reap mutual benefits.

On 5 January, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. The resolution was approved after the United States killed Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad. Members of parliament concluded that the US action violated Iraq’s sovereignty.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8831,826

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
14h 1271115583824764931

International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats.

What else will it take for the global community to wake up & smell the consequences of appeasing the bully?

And who else should the US terrorize before appeasers realize EVEN they might be next?

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: International Criminal COURT now blackmailed
Reply on Twitter 1271115583824764931Retweet on Twitter 1271115583824764931646Like on Twitter 12711155838247649311877Twitter 1271115583824764931
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MairavZ avatarMairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין@MairavZ·
8 Jun 1270058725013774336

Dear American Jewish orgs,
You don’t get to call out police brutality and systemic inequality while still supporting/defending Israeli occupation and inequality. It just doesn’t work.

Reply on Twitter 1270058725013774336Retweet on Twitter 1270058725013774336434Like on Twitter 12700587250137743361467Twitter 1270058725013774336
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>