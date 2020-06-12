DONATE
News,

Zarif: Time to End Israel’s Tyranny over Western Halls of Power

by 6 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 9.41.17 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the Zionist lobbies for “poisoning” US politics, saying the time has come to end Israeli influence on the Western decision-making bodies.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to an article published in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about Israel’s influence over the US Congress, saying, “If there were ever any question of WHO dictates US—& Western—policy in the Mid East, this headline screams it loud & clear.”

Iranian Singles

“AIPAC has poisoned US politics for years, overtly giving instructions to Congress,” Zarif added.

“Time to end #APARTHEID Israel’s tyranny over Western halls of power,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote in the message.

Zarif has also attached a picture to his post, showing the title of an article published in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The article has admitted that AIPAC “the leading pro-Israel lobby in the United States is telling lawmakers that they are free to criticize Israel’s looming annexation plans.”

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8831,826

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
11 Jun 1271115583824764931

International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats.

What else will it take for the global community to wake up & smell the consequences of appeasing the bully?

And who else should the US terrorize before appeasers realize EVEN they might be next?

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: International Criminal COURT now blackmailed
Reply on Twitter 1271115583824764931Retweet on Twitter 1271115583824764931774Like on Twitter 12711155838247649312316Twitter 1271115583824764931
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MairavZ avatarMairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין@MairavZ·
8 Jun 1270058725013774336

Dear American Jewish orgs,
You don’t get to call out police brutality and systemic inequality while still supporting/defending Israeli occupation and inequality. It just doesn’t work.

Reply on Twitter 1270058725013774336Retweet on Twitter 1270058725013774336434Like on Twitter 12700587250137743361465Twitter 1270058725013774336
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>