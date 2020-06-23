Iran exports $800m of goods to Iraq in a month

Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq in the Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 20-May 20) reached $800 million, Tasnim news agency reported, quoting a board member of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce.

“We didn’t have good trade with Iraq in Farvardin [first Iranian calendar month, March 20-April 19] due to the outbreak of the coronavirus,” Hamid Hosseini said, adding “But in Ordibehesht, about $800 million [of goods] were exported to Iraq, which is a good number.”

Hosseini noted that Iraq has been Iran’s second biggest export destination in the past few years, to which a variety of agricultural, construction, foodstuff, as well as engineering and technical services are exported.

Regarding the situation on the two countries’ borders following the outbreak of coronavirus, he said: “Currently, Mehran border is active and the border is open two days a week, and now we are discussing reopening of other borders, including Chazabeh.”

“We expect the rest of the borders to start operating in the next week or two,” he added.

According to the official, the estimated figure is excluding the engineering and technical services exports.

“The value of goods exported to Iraq are estimated separately from the technical engineering and electrical services that are exported to this country, and we are trying to maintain our exports despite the existing problems, including the U.S. sanctions and pressures.”

Last week, Iran and Iraq decided on the ways of implementing an agreement for using Iran’s exports revenues in Iraq for importing basic goods from the country.

According to the Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, under the framework of the mentioned agreement, Iran will use its gas and electricity export revenues which amount at several billion dollars a year in addition to CBI resources in Iraq, for importing its required goods from the country.

Iran and Iraq have it on the agenda to increase the value of their bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2021.