Large Explosion, Flashes of Light Reported in Tehran

A large explosion occurred east of Tehran, Iran, late Thursday night, but it remains unclear what caused the event.

​Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported that the explosion took place at a military base east of Tehran.

Local footage shows the night sky lighting up from the explosions in the distance.

Unknown cause of an explosion in #Tehran being reported this evening. #Iran pic.twitter.com/jtykImFQme — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 25, 2020

Another perspective of the incident was later posted by analyst Joe Truzman.

Closer view of explosion that occurred this evening in #Tehran, #Iran. pic.twitter.com/kDIXLT3dVa — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 25, 2020

The image below by an IRGC-linked channel about the location of the purported explosion strengthens the possibility that the incident may have occurred in Khojir missile production facility. Still no official comment. #Iran https://t.co/Der7eDhZDz pic.twitter.com/2IoMZOOYMP — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) June 25, 2020

Update: