Large Explosion, Flashes of Light Reported in Tehran

A large explosion occurred east of Tehran, Iran, late Thursday night, but it remains unclear what caused the event.
Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported that the explosion took place at a military base east of Tehran.
Local footage shows the night sky lighting up from the explosions in the distance.
Unknown cause of an explosion in #Tehran being reported this evening. #Iran pic.twitter.com/jtykImFQme
— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 25, 2020
Another perspective of the incident was later posted by analyst Joe Truzman.
Closer view of explosion that occurred this evening in #Tehran, #Iran. pic.twitter.com/kDIXLT3dVa
— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 25, 2020
The image below by an IRGC-linked channel about the location of the purported explosion strengthens the possibility that the incident may have occurred in Khojir missile production facility. Still no official comment. #Iran https://t.co/Der7eDhZDz pic.twitter.com/2IoMZOOYMP
— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) June 25, 2020
#BREAKING #NOW
Iranian activists confirm hearing two huge explosions that rocked east of Tehran, Iran, followed by several explosions at the same site. Possibly the target site is the Parchin nuclear site.#Iran #IRGC #Israel #IDF #IAF #USA #Trump #Russia #EU https://t.co/xnNDCk4ZNT pic.twitter.com/CHGRhVp0t4
— Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) June 25, 2020
Update:
According Iran’s supreme national security council secretariat the explosion in eastern Tehran was caused by a gas storage near one of the defense ministry’s centers, not at the Parchin site. https://t.co/Y1IIRlKKPf
— Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) June 25, 2020