Large Explosion, Flashes of Light Reported in Tehran

A large explosion occurred east of Tehran, Iran, late Thursday night, but it remains unclear what caused the event.

​Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported that the explosion took place at a military base east of Tehran.

Local footage shows the night sky lighting up from the explosions in the distance.

Another perspective of the incident was later posted by analyst Joe Truzman.

