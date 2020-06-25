DONATE
News,

Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Fighter Jets

by 12 hours agono comment
1399040511110239820662184

Iran’s Defense Ministry on Thursday delivered three domestically-manufactured fighter jets to the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

The Iranian-made “Kowsar” fighter jets were officially delivered to the Army during a ceremony attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Iranian Singles

In 2018, Iran launched the mass production of the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet in a major step toward the renovation of its Air Force.

The Kowsar fighter jet, which has been designed to provide logistical support for ground operations, boasts advanced maneuvering capability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

Speaking during the Thursday ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami hailed efforts made by the country’s military experts to produce the jets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and said, “Alongside the development of this aircraft, we have gained great achievements that are very valuable for the country”.

Various knowledge-based companies and universities of the country are cooperating with the military experts, the minister said, adding that the country would soon produce more advanced aerial equipment.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9131,829

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
21 Jun 1274519057484574720

Trump and the EU are playing good cop, bad cop with #Iran.

#Trump sanctions Iran even though it was complying with the nuclear agreement, and the EU plays nice to encourage Iran to maintain compliance.

In the end, Iran complies and gets sanctioned anyway.

Reply on Twitter 1274519057484574720Retweet on Twitter 127451905748457472038Like on Twitter 127451905748457472099Twitter 1274519057484574720
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>