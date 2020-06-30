DONATE
News,

Gas Explosion at Medical Clinic in Northern Tehran Leaves 19 Dead

by 20 mins agono comment
1399041103174546220698694

An explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran killed 19 people and injured 6 others.

Video posted online showed thick black smoke rising from the Sina Athar clinic and people gathering outside of the building.

Iranian Singles

Hamidreza Goudarzi, deputy Tehran governor, said that a leak from medical gas tanks in the building was the cause of the explosion and fire.

Authorities initially said 13 people were dead, but Tehran fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki later put the toll at 19.

He added the dead included 15 women and four men. Maleki said that firefighters had rescued 20 people.

Reports said there could be more explosions because there were a number of oxygen tanks remaining in the medical center.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9351,831

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
blondeintehran avatarDeborah Britton-Nabi@blondeintehran·
11h 1278057990709342210

Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://twitter.com/negarmortazavi/status/1278035695353966593

Twitter feed video.Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://t.co/AATf4KaMfj
Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی@NegarMortazavi

BREAKING: 13 people were killed, including 6 in the operating room, from explosions and fire at Sina Athar Medical Center in northern Tehran #Iran according to local media. Officials said fire was caused by a cylinder explosion.
Via @AbasAslani

Reply on Twitter 1278057990709342210Retweet on Twitter 12780579907093422102Like on Twitter 127805799070934221029Twitter 1278057990709342210
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>