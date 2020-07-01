Iran resumes export of natural gas to Turkey after three month halt

Iran has resumed the export of natural gas to neighboring Turkey after a 3-month hiatus caused by an explosion that hit the pipeline on Turkish soil on March 31.

The supervisor of Dispatching Department at the National Iranian Gas Company announced on Wednesday that gas exports to Turkey resumed at 14:10 local time on July 1.

Mohammad Reza Julaee said exporting gas is underway in compliance with all previous commitments of the two countries.

Natural gas exports from Iran to Turkey came to a halt on March 31 after an explosion and fire at a pipeline on the Turkish side of the border.

The explosion occurred near the Bazargan border crossing on Turkish soil. Turkey had undertaken to repair the pipeline and compensate for the damages.

In a visit to Istanbul in mid-June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for efforts to restart the export of natural gas to Turkey after carrying out necessary repairs to the pipeline.