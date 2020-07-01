DONATE
News,

Iran resumes export of natural gas to Turkey after three month halt

by 22 mins agono comment
521281Image1

Iran has resumed the export of natural gas to neighboring Turkey after a 3-month hiatus caused by an explosion that hit the pipeline on Turkish soil on March 31.

The supervisor of Dispatching Department at the National Iranian Gas Company announced on Wednesday that gas exports to Turkey resumed at 14:10 local time on July 1.

Iranian Singles

Mohammad Reza Julaee said exporting gas is underway in compliance with all previous commitments of the two countries.

Natural gas exports from Iran to Turkey came to a halt on March 31 after an explosion and fire at a pipeline on the Turkish side of the border.

The explosion occurred near the Bazargan border crossing on Turkish soil. Turkey had undertaken to repair the pipeline and compensate for the damages.

In a visit to Istanbul in mid-June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for efforts to restart the export of natural gas to Turkey after carrying out necessary repairs to the pipeline.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9351,833

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
blondeintehran avatarDeborah Britton-Nabi@blondeintehran·
22h 1278057990709342210

Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://twitter.com/negarmortazavi/status/1278035695353966593

Twitter feed video.Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://t.co/AATf4KaMfj
Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی@NegarMortazavi

BREAKING: 13 people were killed, including 6 in the operating room, from explosions and fire at Sina Athar Medical Center in northern Tehran #Iran according to local media. Officials said fire was caused by a cylinder explosion.
Via @AbasAslani

Reply on Twitter 1278057990709342210Retweet on Twitter 12780579907093422103Like on Twitter 127805799070934221038Twitter 1278057990709342210
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>