Over 100 historical monuments restored in Yazd

Over 100 historical buildings and structures have been restored across the central province of Yazd since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), though the coronavirus outbreak has brought the country’s tourism to a standstill.

 A budget of over 30 billion rials (about $700,000) has been allocated to the restoration projects, provincial tourism chief Ali-Asghar Samadiani said on Monday, CHTN reported.

Bagh-e Gandom Bathhouse, Aqa Mosque, NAvvab Vakil, Salehi, Maryam Khanum mansions, Shahrasb Fortress, and Fahraj Jame Mosque are among the restored monuments, the official added.

Yazd is one of the top tourist destinations in Iran as it embraces several ancient and historical monuments.

Over 150 archaeological and historical sites were identified across the province through excavations and surveys conducted by Yazd Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department during last Iranian year.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don’t miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. It is teemed with mudbrick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

The city is known today with its traditional districts, the qanat system, traditional houses, bazaars, hammams, water cisterns, mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples, and the historic garden of Dolat-Abad. The city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism.

