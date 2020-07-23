5G technology makes debut in Iran

An Iranian telecommunication company has launched the first center providing services based on the 5G technology in the country, ISNA reported.

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular wireless, and the initial standards for it were set at the end of 2017. It brings three new aspects to the table: bigger channels (to speed up data), lower latency (to be more responsive), and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once (for sensors and smart devices).

The center was inaugurated in Tehran on Wednesday. President Hassan Rouhani has referred to the introduction of 5G technology as “good news” which brings “a significant digital reform” in the country.