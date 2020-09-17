DONATE
Iran moves into FIFA top 30

Iran national football team have moved into FIFA top 30 at the new world ranking published on Thursday.

After more than six months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international matches have finally recommenced.

With the exception of Uzbekistan’s 2-1 friendly victory over Tajikistan, the countries back in action have all been European. The successful staging of these games was nonetheless encouraging for teams from other confederations as they seek to resume international fixtures in the weeks ahead.

While there has been no movement among the leading quartet – in descending order: Belgium, France, Brazil and England – Portugal (5th, up 2) have moved into the top five thanks to victories over Croatia (8th, down 2) and Sweden (18th, down 1).

Despite not playing, Iran (30th, up 3) moved into the top 30 after Serbia and Turkey (32nd, down 3) dropped points.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 22 October 2020.

>