IRGC Navy Equipped with 188 New Drones, Helicopters

Tens of new home-made drones and helicopters, three newly-developed VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, were delivered to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Wednesday.
The ceremony to deliver 188 drones and helicopters was held in the presence of IRGC Top Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in the Southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

During the ceremony also three newly-developed VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drones namely Sepehr, Shahab 2 and Hodhod 4 were unveiled.

Addressing the ceremony, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said that taking battlefield imaging as a tool to destroy fixed and mobile marine targets and monitor all moves in the sea are among the capabilities of the drones.

“Mohajer 6 with high precision in the sea and coast is another drone which joined the IRGC Navy this morning. The drone enjoys high flight range in radius, can carry 4 missiles and is able to carry out missions in all weather conditions.”

He added that two water-landing helicopters and 4 other helicopters with combat capabilities that carry missiles were also delivered to the IRGC Navy.

Last month, Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard stressed the country’s desired position in the world in manufacturing different types of drones.

“The international bodies which assess the countries’ air combat power have ranked Iran 5th world power in the field of drones or UAVs,” General Khajeh Fard said.

Elsewhere, he referred to the termination of arms sanctions against Tehran in October, and said the country has plans for cooperation with other states after embargoes are anulled and after it can also export its military products.

“We will certainly supply anything needed inside to strengthen the country’s deterrence power and we will not wait for the removal or extension of the sanctions,” General Khajeh Fard said.

Iran has made giant advancements in aerospace industries, especially in designing and manufacturing pilotless drones in the recent decade.

Secretary of Iran’s Aviation and Space Industries Association Hamed Saeedi announced in 2018 that his country stood among the top 10 countries which have made huge progress in building drones.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top 10 world states in the field of drones,” Saeedi said.

He underlined Iran’s rapid progress in producing different types of drones, and expressed confidence that the country would attain a better position in this area in future.

Also, Iranian Army Deputy Commander for Coordination Brigadier General Mehdi Hadian announced last February his country’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing military drones.

“Iran has gained salient achievements in the defense industry, electronic war, and training affairs, etc.,” General Hadian said.

At the initiative taken by the knowledge-based companies, Iran’s Army has managed to attain self-sufficiency in the field of manufacturing of drones, he added.

Iran’s Army Forces enjoy hi-tech technology in the aviation industry, so, knowledge-based companies play a leading role in this field, General Hadian said.

